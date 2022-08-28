BTCC Thruxton - Rounds 22, 23 & 24: Race Results (3)

28 Aug 2022
Josh Cook (GBR) - Rich Energy BTC Racing Honda Civic Type

Full race results of round 24 of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship from Thruxton.

BTCC Thruxton: Race Results (3) 
POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Josh CookRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
2Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
3Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
4Rory ButcherToyota Gazoo Racing UKToyota Corolla
5Ashley SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
6Daniel RowbottomHalfords Racing with CatacleanHonda Civic Type R
7Tom IngramEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
8Michael CreesCarStore with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
9Gordon SheddenHalfords Racing with CatacleanHonda Civic Type R
10Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
11Dan LloydEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
12Jake HillROKiT MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
13Ricky CollardToyota Gazoo Racing UKToyota Corolla
14Ollie JacksonApec Racing with Beavis MorganFord Focus ST
15Jack ButelEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
16Tom ChiltonEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
17Ash HandCarStore with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
18Aron Taylor-SmithYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
19Dexter PattersonLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50
20Tom OliphantTeam HARDCupra Leon
21Jade EdwardsRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
22Rick ParfittTeam HARDInfiniti Q50
23Bobby ThompsonYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
23Adam MorganCar Gods with Ciceley MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
25Jason PlatoRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
26Aiden MoffatLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50
27Nicolas HamiltonYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
28George GambleCar Gods with Ciceley MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
29Sam OsborneApec Racing with Beavis MorganFord Focus ST
 