The Honda Civic Type-R driver started from third on the grid but quickly dispatched both Colin Turkington and Stephen Jelley early in the race before charging away to a comfortable win.

Cook sliced past Turkington on the opening lap of the race and repeated the move on the four-time champion's Team BMW stablemate Jelley for the lead just one-lap later at the final chicane.

From that moment, Cook made light work of pulling away from the two West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport machines.

Incredibly, Cook's fifth win of the 2022 campaign was his first victory since the championship's previous visit to Thruxton back in May.

Despite enduring a trying day, second place for Turkington means the 40-year old retains his championship lead, albeit to the reduced margin of just six-points ahead of defending champion Ash Sutton.

Pole-sitter Jelley completed the podium order in third position, while Toyota Gazoo Racing UK's Rory Butcher held off NAPA Racing UK's Sutton for fourth position.

More to follow.