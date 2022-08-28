BTCC: Cook bounces back to dominate reverse grid Thruxton finale
BTC Racing's Josh Cook has clinched his tenth British Touring Car Championship race victory at the Thruxton after dominating the final reverse grid race of the day ahead of the chasing BMWs.
The Honda Civic Type-R driver started from third on the grid but quickly dispatched both Colin Turkington and Stephen Jelley early in the race before charging away to a comfortable win.
Cook sliced past Turkington on the opening lap of the race and repeated the move on the four-time champion's Team BMW stablemate Jelley for the lead just one-lap later at the final chicane.
From that moment, Cook made light work of pulling away from the two West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport machines.
Incredibly, Cook's fifth win of the 2022 campaign was his first victory since the championship's previous visit to Thruxton back in May.
Despite enduring a trying day, second place for Turkington means the 40-year old retains his championship lead, albeit to the reduced margin of just six-points ahead of defending champion Ash Sutton.
Pole-sitter Jelley completed the podium order in third position, while Toyota Gazoo Racing UK's Rory Butcher held off NAPA Racing UK's Sutton for fourth position.
More to follow.