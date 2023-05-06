BTCC - Brands Hatch Indy: Qualifying Results (1)
Full qualifying results for round four of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Brands Hatch.
|BTCC Brands Hatch Indy: Qualifying Results
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|Dan Cammish
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|54.297s
|2
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+0.271s
|3
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+0.277s
|4
|Ash Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+0.341s
|5
|Rory Butcher
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+0.412s
|6
|Bobby Thompson
|Cupra Leon
|+0.505s
|7
|Tom Ingram
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+0.667s
|8
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+0.688s
|9
|Dan Lloyd
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+0.759s
|10
|Ronan Pearson
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+1.031s
|11
|Tom Chilton
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|Q1
|12
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|Vauxhall Astra
|Q1
|13
|Jack Butel
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|Q1
|14
|Ricky Collard
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|Q1
|15
|Dexter Patterson
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|Q1
|16
|Dan Rowbottom
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|Q1
|17
|George Gamble
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|Q1
|18
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|Q1
|19
|Jade Edwards
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|Q1
|20
|Andrew Watson
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|Q1
|21
|Aiden Moffat
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|Q1
|22
|Mikey Doble
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|Q1
|23
|Sam Osborne
|Ford Focus ST
|Q1
|24
|Adam Morgan
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|Q1
|25
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|Q1
|26
|Will Powell
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|Q1
|27
|Nick Halstead
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|Q1