6 May 2023
BTCC - Brands Hatch Indy: Qualifying Results (1)

Full qualifying results for round four of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Brands Hatch.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARTIME
1Dan CammishNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST54.297s
2Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+0.271s
3Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport+0.277s
4Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+0.341s
5Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+0.412s
6Bobby ThompsonAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+0.505s
7Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+0.667s
8Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+0.688s
9Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+0.759s
10Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+1.031s
11Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30NQ1
12Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall AstraQ1
13Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra LeonQ1
14Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR SportQ1
15Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra LeonQ1
16Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus STQ1
17George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR SportQ1
18Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M SportQ1
19Jade EdwardsRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra LeonQ1
20Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall AstraQ1
21Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type RQ1
22Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall AstraQ1
23Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus STQ1
24Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M SportQ1
25Nicolas HamiltonGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra LeonQ1
26Will PowellOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type RQ1
27Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30NQ1