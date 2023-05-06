BTCC Brands Hatch: Hill and Butcher share practice honours ahead of qualifying

With the conditions proving more favourable during FP1, Hill emerged from practice with the fastest time of all after setting a 48.684s lap during the mostly dry morning session.

The BMW 330e driver was closely followed by NAPA Racing UK duo Ash Sutton and Dan Cammish in second and third, with defending champion Tom Ingram setting the fourth fastest time in FP1 ahead of four-time champion Colin Turkington completing the top-five order in fifth.

In contrast, FP2 took place in full wet conditions with the Toyota Corolla of Butcher proving to be the fastest package during the afternoon running after setting a 53.978s around the sodden Indy layout.

Once again, Sutton set the second fastest time in the wet conditions, after the three-time champion's best effort fell short of Butcher's benchmark by just 0.005s.

Bobby Thomspon excelled in the inclement conditions to set the third fastest time aboard his Team HARD Cupra Leon, ahead of FP1 pacesetter Hill in fourth and Toyota Gazoo Racing UK's Ricky Collard in fifth.

Elsewhere, championship leader Cammish ended FP2 with the tenth fastest time, with just 0.3s covering the top-ten runners.