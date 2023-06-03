BTCC Thruxton: Qualifying Results

3 Jun 2023
Ashley Sutton - NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus

Full qualifying results for round ten of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Thruxton.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARTIME/DIFF
1Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST1'15.489s
2Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+0.210s
3Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+0.246s
4Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+0.406s
5Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport+0.439s
6Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+0.528s
7Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+0.545s
8Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+0.618s
9Dan CammishNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+0.623s
10Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+0.699s
11Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+0.724s
12Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+0.882s
13Bobby ThompsonAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+0.938s
14Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+1.079s
15Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+1.096s
16Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+1.129s
17Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+1.180s
18Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+1.418s
19Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+1.451s
20Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+1.483s
21Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+1.517s
22George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+2.041s
23Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+2.105s
24Will PowellOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+2.478s
25Nicolas HamiltonGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+2.616s
26Jade EdwardsRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+2.951s
27Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+3.637s