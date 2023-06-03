BTCC Thruxton: Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results for round ten of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Thruxton.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|TIME/DIFF
|1
|Ash Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|1'15.489s
|2
|Tom Ingram
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+0.210s
|3
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+0.246s
|4
|Mikey Doble
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+0.406s
|5
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+0.439s
|6
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+0.528s
|7
|Andrew Watson
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+0.545s
|8
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+0.618s
|9
|Dan Cammish
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+0.623s
|10
|Rory Butcher
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+0.699s
|11
|Ricky Collard
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+0.724s
|12
|Dan Lloyd
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+0.882s
|13
|Bobby Thompson
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+0.938s
|14
|Dan Rowbottom
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+1.079s
|15
|Adam Morgan
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+1.096s
|16
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+1.129s
|17
|Aiden Moffat
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+1.180s
|18
|Tom Chilton
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+1.418s
|19
|Ronan Pearson
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+1.451s
|20
|Sam Osborne
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+1.483s
|21
|Dexter Patterson
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+1.517s
|22
|George Gamble
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+2.041s
|23
|Jack Butel
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+2.105s
|24
|Will Powell
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+2.478s
|25
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+2.616s
|26
|Jade Edwards
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+2.951s
|27
|Nick Halstead
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+3.637s