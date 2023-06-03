Having already set an impressive pace during the morning running, Cook went even faster during FP2 after producing a 1'15.411s around the Hampshire circuit.

The Honda Civic Type-R driver's best lap saw him end the session over 0.5s clear of anyone else, making Cook the clear favourite to take pole position in qualifying later this afternoon.

Defending champion Ingram and Team HARD's Bobby Thompson were the only other runners able to dip under the 1'16 barrier, albeit over 0.5s adrift of Cook's scorching pace.

NAPA Racing's Dan Rowbottom emerged from FP2 as the quickest Ford Focus ST runner after setting the fourth fastest time ahead of Laser Tools Racing's Jake Hill in fifth position.

Championship leader Ash Sutton went slightly slower than he did during FP1 to end the afternoon running sixth fastest, with Toyota Gazoo Racing UK's Ricky Collard posting the seventh quickest time ahead of Dan Cammish in eighth.

Aiden Moffat couldn't quite replicate his One Motorsport team mate Cook's front-running pace, but still delivered a time good enough ninth, while Power Maxed Racing's Aron Taylor-Smith completed the top-ten order in tenth.

Elsewhere, Team BMW's Colin Turkington found himself edged outside of the top-ten after the four-time champion set the 13th quickest time