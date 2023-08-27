BTCC Donington Park GP: Race Results (3)

27 Aug 2023
Rory Butcher - Toyota GAZOO Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR

Full race results of round 24 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Donington Park.

BTCC Donington Park: Race Results (3) 
POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
2Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
3Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
4Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
5Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
6Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
7Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
8Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
9Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
10Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
11Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
12Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
13George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
14Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon
15Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
16Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
17Michael CreesAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon
18Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
19Jade EdwardsOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
20Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
21Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon
22Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon
23Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
24Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
25Daryl DeLeonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon