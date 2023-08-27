Butcher came through from fifth on the grid to win his first race of the season, but only after a dramatic last-lap saw long-term race leader Lloyd spin out of the race with what looked to be a mechanical failure.

Lloyd led every lap of the reverse grid race from pole position until a cruel twist of fortune saw his Team HARD Cupra Leon wobble and career off the track on the exit of McLeans corner.

Despite a late safety car wiping out his advantage, Lloyd looked on course to secure a famous maiden win for the Cupra Leon after resisting a late attack from the Toyota of Butcher.

However, Lloyd's hopes ended in the gravel as Butcher crossed the line ahead of podium returnee Aron Taylor-Smith and Team BMW's Adam Morgan in second and third.

Ricky Collard followed up his team mate's win with a strong fourth place finish for the Toyota squad, while championship leader Ash Sutton navigated his way through a bruising final race to extend his points lead with a fifth place finish.

Four-time champion Colin Turkington followed Sutton home in sixth ahead of Tom Ingram and Jake Hill in seventh and eighth.

Sam Osborne and Stephen Jelley completed the remainder of the top-ten order in ninth and tenth.