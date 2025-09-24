2025 F1 teammate head-to-head battles: Qualifying, sprint and race stats

The 2025 F1 season continues to live up to the hype with an enthralling title battle.

Heading into the closing races of the season, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are embroiled in an epic fight for their first F1 world championship.

With Max Verstappen still in the mix, F1 is set for an exciting end to the season.

There are storylines up and down the grid, with each team’s teammate head-to-head painting a picture.

Which teammate is coming out on top at their respective team in the 2025 F1 season?

This article was last updated after the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

2025 F1 teammate head-to-head

McLaren

McLaren - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head

McLaren’s two drivers are going head-to-head for this year’s F1 world championship.

Unlike in 2024, where Norris had the upper hand, the pair have been evenly matched throughout the season so far.

Qualifying

Grand Prix: Norris 8-9 Piastri

Sprint: Norris 0-3 Piastri

Race

Grand Prix: Norris 9-8 Piastri

Sprint: Norris 1-2 Piastri

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari © XPB Images

Ferrari - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head

Heading into the 2025 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton’s arrival sparked even more hype.

Neither Hamilton nor Ferrari have lived up to expectations, with the team on course for their first winless season since 2021.

Charles Leclerc has continued to be a shining light, dominating the teammate head-to-head versus Hamilton.

Qualifying

Grand Prix: Leclerc 13-4 Hamilton

Sprint: Leclerc 2-1 Hamilton

Race

Grand Prix: Leclerc 12-3 Hamilton

Sprint: Leclerc 1-2 Hamilton

Max Verstappen, Red Bull © XPB Images

Red Bull - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head

Max Verstappen remains F1’s top dog - and untouchable - within Red Bull.

Despite having two different teammates - Liam Lawson and now Yuki Tsunoda - in F1 2025, Verstappen has yet to be out-qualified this year.

Qualifying

Grand Prix: Verstappen 15-0 Tsunoda

Sprint: Verstappen 2-0 Tsunoda

Race

Grand Prix: Verstappen 14-1 Tsunoda

Sprint: Verstappen 1-1 Tsunoda

George Russell, Mercedes © XPB Images

Mercedes - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head

George Russell is Mercedes’ de facto team leader following Hamilton’s shock decision to move to Ferrari.

19-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli has shown flashes of speed and potential.

Qualifying

Grand Prix: Russell 15-2 Antonelli

Sprint: Russell 2-1 Antonelli

Race

Grand Prix: Russell 17-0 Antonelli

Sprint: Russell 3-0 Antonelli

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin © XPB Images

Aston Martin - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are teammates at Aston Martin for a third consecutive campaign in F1 2025.

Alonso has yet to be out-qualified by his teammate this year — a record which stretches back to the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Qualifying

Grand Prix: Alonso 17-0 Stroll

Sprint: Alonso 2-1 Stroll

Race

Grand Prix: Alonso 10-7 Stroll

Sprint: Alonso 0-3 Stroll

Pierre Gasly, Alpine © XPB Images

Alpine - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head

Pierre Gasly has scored 100 per cent of Alpine’s points, as they remain rooted to the bottom of the 2025 F1 Constructors’ Championship.

After a slow start, Franco Colapinto has upped his game as he’s got up to speed after replacing Jack Doohan.

Qualifying

Grand Prix: Gasly 7-4 Colapinto

Sprint: Gasly 1-0 Colapinto

Race

Grand Prix: Gasly 7-4 Colapinto

Sprint: Gasly 0-1 Colapinto

Oliver Bearman, Haas © XPB Images

Haas - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head

Haas revamped their F1 driver line-up for the 2025 season by signing Esteban Ocon from Alpine.

Ollie Bearman starred in his stand-in performances for Ferrari and Haas, earning a spot on the grid in F1 2025.

Qualifying

Grand Prix: Ocon 9-8 Bearman

Sprint: Ocon 2-1 Bearman

Race

Grand Prix: Ocon 9-8 Bearman

Sprint: Ocon 1-2 Bearman

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls © XPB Images

Racing Bulls - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head

Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar has been one of the revelations of the season.

The Frenchman is on course to earn promotion to Red Bull alongside Verstappen for F1 2026.

Lawson has bounced back from his disappointing demotion after just two races.

Qualifying

Grand Prix: Lawson 4-11 Hadjar

Sprint: Lawson 0-2 Hadjar

Race

Grand Prix: Lawson 4-10 Hadjar

Sprint: Lawson 0-2 Hadjar

Carlos Sainz

Williams - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head

Williams have arguably their best driver line-up since 2016 after signing Carlos Sainz from Alex Albon.

Surprisingly, though, Albon has scored the majority of the team’s points.

Qualifying

Grand Prix: Albon 8-9 Sainz

Sprint: Albon 2-1 Sainz

Race

Grand Prix: Albon 11-5 Sainz

Sprint: Albon 2-1 Sainz

Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head

Another team with an entirely new F1 driver line-up for 2025 are Sauber.

Veteran Nico Hulkenberg finally scored his first podium at the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix.

Gabriel Bortoleto has shone during his rookie season, edging Hulkenberg on pace overall.

Qualifying

Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 6-11 Bortoleto

Sprint: Hulkenberg 1-2 Bortoleto

Race

Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 9-7 Bortoleto

Sprint: Hulkenberg 1-2 Bortoleto