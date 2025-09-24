2025 F1 teammate head-to-head battles: Qualifying, sprint and race stats
Keep track of every F1 teammate battle in 2025 with the full head-to-head stats for qualifying, sprint and race results
The 2025 F1 season continues to live up to the hype with an enthralling title battle.
Heading into the closing races of the season, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are embroiled in an epic fight for their first F1 world championship.
With Max Verstappen still in the mix, F1 is set for an exciting end to the season.
There are storylines up and down the grid, with each team’s teammate head-to-head painting a picture.
Which teammate is coming out on top at their respective team in the 2025 F1 season?
This article was last updated after the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
2025 F1 teammate head-to-head
McLaren - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head
McLaren’s two drivers are going head-to-head for this year’s F1 world championship.
Unlike in 2024, where Norris had the upper hand, the pair have been evenly matched throughout the season so far.
Qualifying
Grand Prix: Norris 8-9 Piastri
Sprint: Norris 0-3 Piastri
Race
Grand Prix: Norris 9-8 Piastri
Sprint: Norris 1-2 Piastri
Ferrari - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head
Heading into the 2025 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton’s arrival sparked even more hype.
Neither Hamilton nor Ferrari have lived up to expectations, with the team on course for their first winless season since 2021.
Charles Leclerc has continued to be a shining light, dominating the teammate head-to-head versus Hamilton.
Qualifying
Grand Prix: Leclerc 13-4 Hamilton
Sprint: Leclerc 2-1 Hamilton
Race
Grand Prix: Leclerc 12-3 Hamilton
Sprint: Leclerc 1-2 Hamilton
Red Bull - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head
Max Verstappen remains F1’s top dog - and untouchable - within Red Bull.
Despite having two different teammates - Liam Lawson and now Yuki Tsunoda - in F1 2025, Verstappen has yet to be out-qualified this year.
Qualifying
Grand Prix: Verstappen 15-0 Tsunoda
Sprint: Verstappen 2-0 Tsunoda
Race
Grand Prix: Verstappen 14-1 Tsunoda
Sprint: Verstappen 1-1 Tsunoda
Mercedes - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head
George Russell is Mercedes’ de facto team leader following Hamilton’s shock decision to move to Ferrari.
19-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli has shown flashes of speed and potential.
Qualifying
Grand Prix: Russell 15-2 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 2-1 Antonelli
Race
Grand Prix: Russell 17-0 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 3-0 Antonelli
Aston Martin - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head
Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are teammates at Aston Martin for a third consecutive campaign in F1 2025.
Alonso has yet to be out-qualified by his teammate this year — a record which stretches back to the 2024 British Grand Prix.
Qualifying
Grand Prix: Alonso 17-0 Stroll
Sprint: Alonso 2-1 Stroll
Race
Grand Prix: Alonso 10-7 Stroll
Sprint: Alonso 0-3 Stroll
Alpine - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head
Pierre Gasly has scored 100 per cent of Alpine’s points, as they remain rooted to the bottom of the 2025 F1 Constructors’ Championship.
After a slow start, Franco Colapinto has upped his game as he’s got up to speed after replacing Jack Doohan.
Qualifying
Grand Prix: Gasly 7-4 Colapinto
Sprint: Gasly 1-0 Colapinto
Race
Grand Prix: Gasly 7-4 Colapinto
Sprint: Gasly 0-1 Colapinto
Haas - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head
Haas revamped their F1 driver line-up for the 2025 season by signing Esteban Ocon from Alpine.
Ollie Bearman starred in his stand-in performances for Ferrari and Haas, earning a spot on the grid in F1 2025.
Qualifying
Grand Prix: Ocon 9-8 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 2-1 Bearman
Race
Grand Prix: Ocon 9-8 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 1-2 Bearman
Racing Bulls - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head
Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar has been one of the revelations of the season.
The Frenchman is on course to earn promotion to Red Bull alongside Verstappen for F1 2026.
Lawson has bounced back from his disappointing demotion after just two races.
Qualifying
Grand Prix: Lawson 4-11 Hadjar
Sprint: Lawson 0-2 Hadjar
Race
Grand Prix: Lawson 4-10 Hadjar
Sprint: Lawson 0-2 Hadjar
Williams - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head
Williams have arguably their best driver line-up since 2016 after signing Carlos Sainz from Alex Albon.
Surprisingly, though, Albon has scored the majority of the team’s points.
Qualifying
Grand Prix: Albon 8-9 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 2-1 Sainz
Race
Grand Prix: Albon 11-5 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 2-1 Sainz
Sauber - 2025 F1 teammate head-to-head
Another team with an entirely new F1 driver line-up for 2025 are Sauber.
Veteran Nico Hulkenberg finally scored his first podium at the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix.
Gabriel Bortoleto has shone during his rookie season, edging Hulkenberg on pace overall.
Qualifying
Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 6-11 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 1-2 Bortoleto
Race
Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 9-7 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 1-2 Bortoleto