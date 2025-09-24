Michael Schumacher’s 2000 Ferrari F1 race suit auctioned for nearly €100,000

An F1 race suit worn by Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher has been auctioned for nearly €100,000.

A selection of Michael Schumacher memorabilia was auctioned during the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

As expected, the big money item was a Schumacher race suit from the 2000 F1 season.

Schumacher wore that specific race suit at the 2000 Hungarian Grand Prix.

2000 was Schumacher’s first F1 title-winning campaign with the Scuderia.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It kickstarted five years of success, ultimately winning his seventh - and final title - in 2004.

The aforementioned racer suit was sold for €95,650, with a significant portion of the proceeds going towards the Keep Fighting Foundation.

Other notable sales included Schumacher’s worn Benetton race suit from the 1995 F1 season.

That sold for €61,360.

A 2003 Scuderia Ferrari RF1 replica helmet with a signed visor fetched €11,520.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The auction took place in the all-new Schumacher lounge at Monza.

It’s a designated hospitality area at the Italian Grand Prix celebrating F1’s legendary driver.

Reflecting on the weekend, Rich Soddy, founder of the Driver Lounge, said: “Our partnership with Bonhams came to life beautifully at the sold-out Schumacher Lounge in Monza and through the online auction that followed.

“We’re delighted to see so many of these special items find new homes while raising funds for the Keep Fighting Foundation.

“We thank all the bidders for their support and look forward to bringing Driver Lounge back at a future Grand Prix.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT