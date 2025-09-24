Michael Schumacher’s 2000 Ferrari F1 race suit auctioned for nearly €100,000

A selection of Michael Schumacher memorabilia has been sold at auction

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher

An F1 race suit worn by Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher has been auctioned for nearly €100,000.

A selection of Michael Schumacher memorabilia was auctioned during the Italian Grand Prix weekend. 

As expected, the big money item was a Schumacher race suit from the 2000 F1 season.

Schumacher wore that specific race suit at the 2000 Hungarian Grand Prix.

2000 was Schumacher’s first F1 title-winning campaign with the Scuderia.

It kickstarted five years of success, ultimately winning his seventh - and final title - in 2004.

The aforementioned racer suit was sold for €95,650, with a significant portion of the proceeds going towards the Keep Fighting Foundation.

Other notable sales included Schumacher’s worn Benetton race suit from the 1995 F1 season.

That sold for €61,360. 

A 2003 Scuderia Ferrari RF1 replica helmet with a signed visor fetched €11,520.

The auction took place in the all-new Schumacher lounge at Monza.

It’s a designated hospitality area at the Italian Grand Prix celebrating F1’s legendary driver.

Reflecting on the weekend, Rich Soddy, founder of the Driver Lounge, said: “Our partnership with Bonhams came to life beautifully at the sold-out Schumacher Lounge in Monza and through the online auction that followed. 

“We’re delighted to see so many of these special items find new homes while raising funds for the Keep Fighting Foundation. 

“We thank all the bidders for their support and look forward to bringing Driver Lounge back at a future Grand Prix.”

Michael Schumacher’s 2000 Ferrari F1 race suit auctioned for nearly €100,000
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Garrett Gerloff “optimistic” for Aragon WorldSBK after “productive tests”
1h ago
Garrett Gerloff, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “starting to find his groove” as “more confident” observation made
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
McLaren’s claim about Lando Norris’ slow pit stop disputed: “Four points down the pan”
2h ago
Lando Norris
WSBK News
Pirelli hardens Aragon WorldSBK tyre allocation for “aggressive” MotorLand
2h ago
Pirelli logo on the side of a trailer at the 2025 Catalan MotoGP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ted Kravitz credits under-fire Red Bull design chief for Max Verstappen revival
2h ago
Max Verstappen and Pierre Wache on the podium at Monza

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller “thrilled” to race at “extremely special” Japanese MotoGP
3h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Yamaha with “one eye on 2026” as MotoGP Asian tour begins
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Concerns raised over Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari relationship with “separate ways” warning
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Michael Schumacher’s 2000 Ferrari F1 race suit auctioned for nearly €100,000
5h ago
Michael Schumacher
WSBK News
How Ducati’s 2026 WorldSBK race bike differs from 2025
5h ago
Nicolo Bulega on 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R. Credit: Ducati.