Singapore GP F1 driver ratings: Standout rookie destined for Ferrari impresses

George Russell stormed to his second F1 victory of the year with a commanding drive at the Singapore Grand Prix.

But which driver has received the highest score for their performance across this weekend in Singapore?

George Russell – 9.5

Russell enjoyed a standout weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. His two Q3 laps were quick enough for pole position, and he controlled the race from the front to take what was ultimately a comfortable victory.

Max Verstappen – 9

Max Verstappen blamed Lando Norris for ruining his final Q3 effort after making a mistake in the final sector on his last qualifying lap. Starting on the dirty side of the grid, Red Bull opted to put Verstappen on the softs rather than the mediums. This meant he had to manage his tyres in the first stint, giving him no real chance to fight Russell for the victory.

Lando Norris – 8

After a disappointing qualifying session, Norris deserves credit for his race-day performance. He was aggressive and got his elbows out against Oscar Piastri on the opening lap, ensuring he could fight Verstappen for second. Another race where Norris closed in on Piastri in the championship standings.

Oscar Piastri – 7.5

While Piastri beat his teammate in qualifying again, he would have been disappointed to lose out to Norris on Lap 1. His frustration seemed to boil over, resulting in several complaints over team radio as he tried to nudge McLaren into asking Norris to give the position back. Overall, Norris appeared to have a slight edge in race trim in Singapore.

Kimi Antonelli – 6.5

By Russell’s own admission, Antonelli looked the stronger of the two Mercedes drivers heading into qualifying. However, it was a case of over-pushing in Q3, which left him fourth on the grid. A sluggish start put him out of podium contention, though he managed an impressive late overtake on Charles Leclerc at Turn 16.

Charles Leclerc – 7.5

Leclerc was perplexed by his lack of pace in qualifying as his recent street-circuit struggles continued. The Monegasque showed why he’s among the best wheel-to-wheel racers on the grid with a lightning start to get ahead of Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton. He was forced to lift-and-coast for nearly all of the race, leaving him with little pace to defend from the second Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso – 9.5

Alonso was one of the stars of the weekend. He drove brilliantly to make it into Q3 and converted that into a top-seven finish — despite a slow pit stop that dropped him behind Ollie Bearman and Isack Hadjar, who had stopped earlier.

Lewis Hamilton – 7

There have been no issues with Hamilton’s outright speed since the summer break. The seven-time world champion out-qualified Leclerc for the fifth time this year. There was probably more on the table for Hamilton, who ran out of soft tyres at the end of Q3. A poor start put him on the back foot, but it allowed him to make a second pit stop on softs. Unfortunately, a brake issue late on cost him over 40 seconds. He was hit with a five-second penalty after the race for corner-cutting.

Ollie Bearman – 9.5

Our star driver of the weekend. Bearman qualified ninth in the Haas, while teammate Esteban Ocon was knocked out in Q1. He drove a steady, mature race to claim a points finish — giving Haas their first top-10 result since Zandvoort. A standout performance from a driver who looks ready for Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz – 8

Both Williams cars were disqualified from qualifying due to a technical infringement. A long first stint before switching to softs allowed Sainz to make strong progress through the field, ultimately finishing 10th. A great Sunday drive.

Isack Hadjar – 8

Hadjar bemoaned several mistakes in qualifying, feeling he could have challenged for a top-five starting position had he extracted the maximum from his Racing Bulls car. Despite an engine issue that cost him around 0.3s per lap, Hadjar narrowly missed out on a points finish.

Yuki Tsunoda – 4

An anonymous weekend from Tsunoda. He was lapped by teammate Verstappen and simply lacked pace all weekend. One to forget as he fights for his Red Bull F1 future.

Lance Stroll – 5

Stroll couldn’t match his teammate’s heroics this weekend. A long first stint on the softs didn’t pay off, and he finished 13th.

Alex Albon – 6.5

Starting from the pit lane, Albon struggled to make the same progress as his teammate in Singapore. Another unfortunate weekend for the Thai driver.

Liam Lawson – 5.5

Lawson endured a messy weekend in Singapore with two crashes in practice. Understandably, this knocked his confidence as he struggled to match Hadjar’s pace. He spent most of the race stuck in the chaotic midfield train that was lapped by the leaders.

Franco Colapinto – 6.5

Colapinto has now out-qualified Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly at four of the last five races. He maintained that advantage in the race, though the Alpine package again lacked the speed to challenge for points. His wait to get off the mark in 2025 continues.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 5.5

Bortoleto’s race was ruined on the opening lap after picking up damage on the run to the first corner. Sauber simply didn’t have the pace to score points in Singapore.

Esteban Ocon – 5

A disappointing weekend for Ocon, given teammate Bearman finished inside the top 10. A poor qualifying display put Ocon on the back foot for the Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly – 4.5

Gasly’s recent form has been abysmal, losing out to teammate Colapinto again in qualifying. He was on course to finish last until a late overtake on Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Nico Hulkenberg – 5

Hulkenberg out-qualified teammate Bortoleto for the first time in seven races. His good work was undone by an unusual spin at Turn 7.