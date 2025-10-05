‘Nothing went smooth’ - Max Verstappen details Red Bull issues at Singapore GP

“I had a lot of issues with the shifts, the downshifting, upshifting. It was really unpredictable.”

Max Verstappen revealed a string of issues that plagued his Red Bull during the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, admitting that “nothing went smooth” throughout the race.

Verstappen finished second at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, fending off McLaren’s Lando Norris for much of the race.

The Dutchman was unable to challenge Mercedes’ George Russell, who claimed a comfortable victory.

Throughout the race, Verstappen complained over team radio about the handling of his Red Bull.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Verstappen explained what was wrong with his car.

“I think the problem that we had in general today was that nothing really went smooth,” Verstappen said.

“I had a lot of issues with the shifts, the downshifting, upshifting. It was really unpredictable.

“It made it really difficult to go into the corners and the balance of the car was worse than I expected it to be so also there I had to manage. It was very difficult to just be consistent.”

Another reason Verstappen was unable to challenge Russell for the win was Red Bull’s decision to start him on the soft tyres.

This was because the left-hand side of the track had less grip - being off the racing line - so soft tyres would ensure he stayed ahead of Oscar Piastri into the first corner.

“I think the pace today wasn’t as strong as McLaren because on the hard tyre the gap stayed pretty much the same as Mercedes,” Verstappen added.

“Just the first stint I was on the softs and everyone else was on the mediums so I had to manage my pace throughout the whole stint. That’s the problem when you start on the inside - there’s no grip there.

“We measured quite a big difference from left to right to at least not lose a position but that also comprises your first stint, possibly a little bit the second actually. That’s how it is. Yesterday, I tried to do everything that I could. I felt good in the car. The laps were good. Mercedes and George were flying as well. They did a very good job.”

Verstappen on F1 title race

Verstappen now sits 63 points behind Piastri in the drivers’ standings with six rounds to go.

The four-time world champion believes he had to win in Singapore to have a realistic shot of reeling Piastri in by the end of the season.

“You need to win. You need to dominate,” Verstappen explained.

“We’re not doing that. At least we were not doing that this weekend. We’re not catching up enough. For that, you had to win today and we didn’t. That’s how it is.

“We already lost way too many points at the beginning of the season - that’s quite clear. We just try to see it race by race, do the best we can. This track is still not our favourite, also for the car.

“Nevertheless, second I think it is still a great result.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

