McLaren to review driver clash as F1 title tension reaches new high

McLaren will review the clash between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Singapore.

McLaren will review the clash between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris made contact with Piastri as he barged his way from fifth on the grid into third at the start of Sunday’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The punchy move angered championship leader Piastri, who protested McLaren’s decision not to reverse the positions as tension between the title rivals reached a new high.

Norris went on to finish third ahead of Piastri, whose championship advantage has been cut to 22 points with six races remaining this season.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown confirmed the incident will be reviewed internally.

“Like all race weekends you review everything,” Brown told Sky Sports F1.

“It looks like Max and Lando either touched or had to check up, so it was clearly an exciting Turn 2 incident. Racing, tough racing.

“But when you have three or four cars all stacked up, that’s going to happen every once in a while.

“So we will look at it in more depth on Monday but clearly just hard racing.”

McLaren won’t change approach after title success

McLaren sealed the 2025 constructors’ championship in Singapore, though the achievement was partially overshadowed by the controversy involving their drivers.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella insisted that nothing will change in their approach to handling the drivers’ title battle now that the constructors’ championship has been wrapped up.

“The two drivers were already in condition to race and pursue their aspirations,” Stella explained.

“We will stay in continuity with this approach. Every race, we learn a little bit, fine-tune but it’s a matter of details.

“There will be continuity with what’s the pursuit of the Drivers’ Championship. It doesn’t change the approach having won the Constructors’ Championship.”

Asked how the team can help Piastri get over the frustration, Stella replied: “First of all we have to put everything in perspective.

“It’s comments from a driver in a Formula 1 car. There’s the heat of the moment, the information that is available is just his point of view.

“As usual we all have good conversations. We will build from there and come out stronger. This has been the whole process on building together a strong team which the drivers are a great foundational part.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

