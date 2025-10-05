More pain for Lewis Hamilton as F1 track limits penalty drops him to eighth

Lewis Hamilton has dropped to eighth in the classification at the Singapore Grand Prix after being hit with a post-race penalty.

The seven-time world champion endured a frustrating end to his race in Singapore as a late brake failure saw him forced to nurse his Ferrari home.

Hamilton had been challenging Kimi Antonelli for fifth but dropped behind teammate Charles Leclerc as he lost heaps of time in the final laps.

The 40-year-old Briton crossed the line in seventh, just four tenths ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who had been over 40 seconds adrift of Hamilton.

Alonso delivered an extraordinary rant over team radio, livid that Hamilton was allowed to finish the race with his car in such condition.

Hamilton left the track several times as he battled to keep his car on the road, ultimately leading to a five-second time penalty for multiple track limits infringements.

The penalty sees Hamilton drop behind Alonso to eighth place.

The stewards' verdict

"The Stewards heard from the team representative and the driver, reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, team radio and in-car video evidence," the stewards said.

"During the hearing, the driver confirmed that he left the track at several occasions. He was trying to manage a brakes issue situation.

"This being said, after further investigation, and in accordance with the list of exemptions foreseen in the Driving Standards Guidelines, the Stewards considered that this was not a justifiable reason and apply the usual penalty for such type of infringement.

"This was not contested by the team representative nor the driver."