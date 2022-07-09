Crash Home
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,

How Max Verstappen won the sprint race at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Last Updated: 3 Hours Ago

Max Verstappen won the Sprint race at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix!

Lewis Hamilton then criticised the fans who jeered him...

17:44
Angry Lewis Hamilton

"A driver could have been in hospital. And you are going to cheer that?"

Mercedes driver criticises fans who jeered him...

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
17:16
Everything we know

Strange story about Vettel emerging...

Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
16:47

Sebastian Vettel has been summoned to the stewards for 'behaviour at the Drivers’ Meeting'.

16:20
Verstappen breezes to Sprint race victory

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
16:17
16:10
Sprint race result

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18 leads at the start. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix,
16:03

Verstappen wins the F1 Sprint ahead of Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Ocon, Magnussen, Hamilton, Schumacher and Bottas.

16:01

Verstappen goes onto the final lap... an easy drive.

16:00

Hamilton finally overtakes Schumacher for eighth. That took too long.

15:59

Great defending from Schumacher to keep Hamilton behind.

Three to go.

15:57

Five laps to go now... not much going on. Hamilton still stuck behind the Haas duo.

15:51

10 laps to go - Verstappen leads by 2.5s. Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Ocon, Magnussen, Schumacher, Hamilton and Bottas complete the top 10.

15:49

Perez is now up to fifth, making the move on Ocon into Turn 3.

15:49

Replays show Albon tangling with Vettel which explains why the German ended up in the gravel.

15:48

Vettel is in the gravel trap but manages to keep his car going. He's down to 19th though.

15:47

Perez makes a move on Magnussen for sixth now.

15:46

Perez picks up the pieces to get through Schumacher into Turn 3.

15:45

Albon gets a five-second penalty for pushing Norris off the track.

15:45

Hamilton gets past Bottas into Turn 3 for ninth. 

15:44

Aggressive defending from Leclerc ensures he stays ahead of Sainz for second.

15:42

Sainz is now in DRS range of Leclerc for second. 

Verstappen's lead is up to 2.4s.

15:42

The gap is now up to 2.3s at the front - perhaps a mistake from Leclerc?

15:41

Leclerc puts the fastest lap of the race in to reduce Verstappen's lead to 1.7s.

15:40

Hamilton gets past Albon into Turn 1 for 10th.

Albon then pushes Norris wide into Turn 3, keeping the position.

15:39

Verstappen has a 2.0s lead at the front - dominant so far.

