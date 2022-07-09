A stewards’ document was issued shortly after the sprint race on Saturday afternoon which stated that Vettel was required to report to the stewards at 6pm local time for an “alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 f) of the International Sporting Code and Article 20.1 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

This relates to “behaviour at the drivers’ meeting”, which took place at 7.30pm at the Red Bull Ring following qualifying on Friday evening.

"The driver, Sebastian Vettel, left the drivers’ meeting that was held at 19:30 on Friday 8 July, without permission, and expressing frustration at the meeting," the stewards noted.

"Drivers are not free to leave when they want, this being a breach of the requirement to attend. Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the Stewards Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case.

"Subsequently Vettel had a meeting with the Race Director, who informed the Stewards that Vettel apologized without reservation, and that further, they had a very constructive conversation covering the topics in the meeting and more. The Stewards determine that there is a breach, which cannot go without penalty, but that based on the report from the Race Director there are factors in mitigation.

"Therefore, the Stewards order a fine of €25,000, which is suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season, subject to any breach of Article 20.1 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations or of Article 12.2.1 f) of the International Sporting Code."

An Aston Martin spokesperson said: “[Friday] evening Sebastian left the drivers’ meeting before its conclusion and without the permission of the Race Director. Sebastian was called to see the FIA Race Director this morning alongside a team representative and offered his apologies. As such, we have accepted the stewards’ issuing of a suspended fine.”

Four-time world champion Vettel has endured a frustrating Austrian GP weekend so far.

Vettel was dumped out in Q1 with the slowest time before the Aston Martin driver was knocked into the gravel while fighting Alex Albon’s Williams in the sprint race on Saturday afternoon.

The German recovered to the track but retired from the race, meaning he will line up 19th for Sunday’s grand prix.