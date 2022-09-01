",
LIVE UPDATES: F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Hamilton & Alonso set to address feud
It's media day at Zandvoort for this weekend's F1 Dutch Grand Prix.
The big talking point is likely to be Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso's recent feud after their collision on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix.
It's also Max Verstappen's home grand prix, with the Dutchman 93 points clear of Sergio Perez in the standings.
Follow all the reaction from today's interviews and press conferences here.
More about Michael Masi's new role...
Read here...
Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022
Hello and welcome to Crash F1's live blog for the Dutch Grand Prix.
It's media day at Zandvoort...