Crash Home
F1
Live
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 and Fernando Alonso (ESP), Alpine F1

LIVE UPDATES: F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Hamilton & Alonso set to address feud

Last Updated: 13 Minutes Ago

It's media day at Zandvoort for this weekend's F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

The big talking point is likely to be Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso's recent feud after their collision on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix.

It's also Max Verstappen's home grand prix, with the Dutchman 93 points clear of Sergio Perez in the standings.

Follow all the reaction from today's interviews and press conferences here.

Reporting By:
Key Moments
11:19
Interesting outfit for Danny Ric
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands, Preparation
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:01
Zandvoort's 'fake gravel'
Circuit atmosphere - turn 12 fake gravel run off. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:00
A new job for Masi

More about Michael Masi's new role...

Michael Masi (AUS) FIA Race
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:40
How soon can Max win the title?

Read here...

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:38
Watch our latest YouTube video!

Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:37

Hello and welcome to Crash F1's live blog for the Dutch Grand Prix.

It's media day at Zandvoort... 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture