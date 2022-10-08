We will be back at closer to 7am UK time for qualifying.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES - Saturday at Suzuka
Saturday for the F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka looks set to be dry with final practice and qualifying taking place.
Friday was completely wet meaning teams will have no data going into the final one-hour of practice ahead of qualifying.
The big news ahead of FP3 is that Pierre Gasly will drive for Alpine in F1 2023, while Nyck de Vries will drive for AlphaTauri.
FP3 starts at 4am. Qualifying gets underway at 7am.
We will be back at closer to 7am UK time for qualifying.
Click here for the full results in FP3
Verstappen quickest ahead of Sainz and Leclerc.
Chequered flag...
Into the final couple of minutes... Perez goes fifth.
Still need to see what Perez can do.
Alonso slots into fourth ahead of the Mercedes drivers.
Verstappen goes 0.294s ahead of Sainz.
Just under five minutes to go at Suzuka in FP3.
Verstappen goes quickest in S1.
Sainz fails to improve, while Leclerc goes second.
Hamilton moves into fifth behind his teammate.
Hamilton goes purple in S1.
Zhou goes fifth in the Alfa Romeo - a tidy lap.
Perez moves up to fourth in the Red Bull.
Verstappen goes second on the mediums, 0.3s off Sainz.
Albon moves up to fourth.
Gasly goes seventh for AlphaTauri now.
Order with 25 minutes to go: Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Perez, Bottas and Zhou.
Leclerc slots into second, 0.4s off his teammate.
Sainz smashes Verstappen's benchmark by 1.0s to take P1.
The Ferraris are now out on track on the softs.
Good laps from the two Alpines.
Alonso and Ocon go second and third, within 0.6s of Verstappen at the top.
Russell fares better than his teammate, slotting into P2, 0.9s off the pace.