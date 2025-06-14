Keep across Crash.net for the best reaction to qualifying as we look ahead to an exciting race in Montreal.
2025 F1 Canadian GP - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix
Russell, Verstappen, Piastri, Antonelli, Hamilton, Alonso, Norris, Leclerc, Hadjar and Albon.
Drama at the end of the session. Verstappen had pipped Piastri - but it's Russell on pole.
Piastri sets a 1m11.120s to take provisional pole.
A big mistake from Leclerc. He had just gone fastest in the first sector but then runs wide.
Hamilton goes fourth in the Ferrari; Alonso up to fifth.
Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Antonelli, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Hamilton, Albon and Hadjar.
Russell and Antonelli slot into third and fourth.
Norris only manages the fifth-fastest time for McLaren.
Verstappen takes provisional pole now with a 1m11.248s. Wow.
He sets a 1m11.273s to go fastest. A mistake from Norris into the final chicane sees his lap time deleted.
The fight for pole in Montreal is underway.
Tsunoda, Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Bearman and Ocon.
Hadjar makes it into the top 10, knocking Tsunoda down to 11th.
Tsunoda improves and goes ninth. Will it be enough to make it into Q3?
On the mediums, Russell goes quickest with a 1m11.570s.
Tsunoda, Bearman, Hadjar, Ocon and Hulkenberg.
He goes fastest in the Ferrari with a 1m11.626s, 0.012s ahead of Verstappen.
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Tsunoda, Bearman, Colapinto and Hadjar.
Waiting to see what the two Mercedes drivers can do.
A 1m11.638s on the mediums for Verstappen, 0.038s ahead of Norris. Piastri is 0.077s off in third.
Verstappen and the two McLarens hit the track.
Bortoleto, Sainz, Stroll, Lawson and Gasly.
A lot of the midfield pack are on better laps. Bearman up to 11th; Hullkenberg goes 12th.
Norris and Piastri make it a McLaren 1-2, Norris ahead of Piastri.
Leclerc improves to third.
Norris is currently 12th in the order, so needs a quick lap here.