McLaren
McLaren

2025 F1 Canadian GP - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix

14 Jun 2025
22:14
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the best reaction to qualifying as we look ahead to an exciting race in Montreal. 

22:14
Qualifying results

CLICK HERE: The full order from qualifying in Montreal

George Russell
George Russell
22:09
Top 10

Russell, Verstappen, Piastri, Antonelli, Hamilton, Alonso, Norris, Leclerc, Hadjar and Albon. 

22:08
Russell has done it

Drama at the end of the session. Verstappen had pipped Piastri - but it's Russell on pole. 

22:08
Piastri improves

Piastri sets a 1m11.120s to take provisional pole.

22:07
Leclerc

A big mistake from Leclerc. He had just gone fastest in the first sector but then runs wide. 

22:06
Hamilton and Alonso improve

Hamilton goes fourth in the Ferrari; Alonso up to fifth. 

22:03
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Antonelli, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Hamilton, Albon and Hadjar. 

22:02
Mercs

Russell and Antonelli slot into third and fourth.

Norris only manages the fifth-fastest time for McLaren. 

22:00
Verstappen responds

Verstappen takes provisional pole now with a 1m11.248s. Wow.

21:59
Big time from Piastri

He sets a 1m11.273s to go fastest. A mistake from Norris into the final chicane sees his lap time deleted. 

21:56
Q3 is underway

The fight for pole in Montreal is underway. 

21:49
Out in Q2

Tsunoda, Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Bearman and Ocon.

21:48
Hadjar knocks Tsunoda out

Hadjar makes it into the top 10, knocking Tsunoda down to 11th. 

21:47
Tsunoda

Tsunoda improves and goes ninth. Will it be enough to make it into Q3? 

21:47
Russell goes fastest

On the mediums, Russell goes quickest with a 1m11.570s. 

21:46
In the drop-zone currently

Tsunoda, Bearman, Hadjar, Ocon and Hulkenberg. 

21:43
Good lap from Leclerc

He goes fastest in the Ferrari with a 1m11.626s, 0.012s ahead of Verstappen.

21:40
Current order

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Tsunoda, Bearman, Colapinto and Hadjar.

Waiting to see what the two Mercedes drivers can do.

21:36
Verstappen on the mediums

A 1m11.638s on the mediums for Verstappen, 0.038s ahead of Norris. Piastri is 0.077s off in third. 

21:33
Q2 is underway in Montreal

Verstappen and the two McLarens hit the track. 

21:27
Out in Q1

Bortoleto, Sainz, Stroll, Lawson and Gasly. 

21:25
Chequered flag

A lot of the midfield pack are on better laps. Bearman up to 11th; Hullkenberg goes 12th. 

21:23
Good times from the McLarens

Norris and Piastri make it a McLaren 1-2, Norris ahead of Piastri.

Leclerc improves to third. 

21:22
Norris

Norris is currently 12th in the order, so needs a quick lap here.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
3m ago
George Russell credits “Montreal GOAT” Lewis Hamilton after second pole in Canada
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Le Mans Results
1h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans - Full race results
No. 83 Ferrari
Le Mans News
1h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Robert Kubica lifts Ferrari, AF Corse to historic win
No.83 AF Corse Ferrari, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans
MotoGP News
1h ago
Crew chief reveals “thing that surprised me the most” about Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Lenovo Team, Ducati GP25, Aragon MotoGP, Motorland Aragon

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
2h ago
Peter Hickman back on his feet and smiling after IOMTT crash
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Poncharal reveals extent of ex-F1 team boss Steiner’s Tech 3 MotoGP interest
Guenther Steiner, 2025 British MotoGP
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.