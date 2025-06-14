George Russell beats Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to pole position at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.075s 1m11.570s 1m10.899s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.054s 1m11.638s 1m11.059s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m11.939s 1m11.715s 1m11.120s 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.279s 1m11.974s 1m11.391s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m11.952s 1m11.885s 1m11.526s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.073s 1m11.805s 1m11.586s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m11.826s 1m11.599s 1m11.625s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m12.038s 1m11.626s 1m11.682s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m12.211s 1m12.003s 1m11.867s 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m12.090s 1m11.892s 1m11.907s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.334s 1m12.102s 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.234s 1m12.142s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m12.323s 1m12.183s 14 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.306s 1m12.340s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.378s 1m12.634s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m12.385s 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m12.398s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.517s 19 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m12.525s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.667s

Russell beat Verstappen to pole with a last-gasp effort to snatch pole by 0.160s, while F1 championship leader Piastri had to settle with third, 0.221s adrift.

Kimi Antonelli took a strong fourth for Mercedes ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who equalled his best qualifying result for Ferrari in fifth.

Fernando Alonso was an impressive sixth for Aston Martin, while Lando Norris was left to rue another costly qualifying error which left him only seventh on the grid in the second McLaren.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also made a mistake which ruined his final lap and means he lines up only eighth.

Isack Hadjar and Alex Albon completed the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Williams.

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda failed to meet his target of reaching Q3 and will start Sunday’s grand prix last due to picking up a 10-place grid penalty for overtaking Piastri under red flag conditions in FP3.

The under-pressure Franco Colapinto was 12th-fastest as he out qualified Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly for the first time since being drafted in at the French squad.

Nico Hulkenberg was 13th for Sauber, ahead of the Haas pair of Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon, and rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, who missed out on a spot in the second part of qualifying by just 0.007s as he took 16th.

Carlos Sainz suffered his second consecutive exit in a disappointing 17th for Williams, ahead of home hero Lance Stroll, who was only 18th on his return to action for Aston Martin following a procedure on his wrist.

Liam Lawson endured his worst qualifying since China in a lowly 19th for Racing Bulls, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was slowest of all in P20.