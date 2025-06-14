2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
George Russell beats Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to pole position at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.075s
|1m11.570s
|1m10.899s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.054s
|1m11.638s
|1m11.059s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.939s
|1m11.715s
|1m11.120s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.279s
|1m11.974s
|1m11.391s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m11.952s
|1m11.885s
|1m11.526s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.073s
|1m11.805s
|1m11.586s
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.826s
|1m11.599s
|1m11.625s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m12.038s
|1m11.626s
|1m11.682s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m12.211s
|1m12.003s
|1m11.867s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m12.090s
|1m11.892s
|1m11.907s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.334s
|1m12.102s
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.234s
|1m12.142s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m12.323s
|1m12.183s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.306s
|1m12.340s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.378s
|1m12.634s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m12.385s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m12.398s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.517s
|19
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m12.525s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.667s
Russell beat Verstappen to pole with a last-gasp effort to snatch pole by 0.160s, while F1 championship leader Piastri had to settle with third, 0.221s adrift.
Kimi Antonelli took a strong fourth for Mercedes ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who equalled his best qualifying result for Ferrari in fifth.
Fernando Alonso was an impressive sixth for Aston Martin, while Lando Norris was left to rue another costly qualifying error which left him only seventh on the grid in the second McLaren.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also made a mistake which ruined his final lap and means he lines up only eighth.
Isack Hadjar and Alex Albon completed the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Williams.
Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda failed to meet his target of reaching Q3 and will start Sunday’s grand prix last due to picking up a 10-place grid penalty for overtaking Piastri under red flag conditions in FP3.
The under-pressure Franco Colapinto was 12th-fastest as he out qualified Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly for the first time since being drafted in at the French squad.
Nico Hulkenberg was 13th for Sauber, ahead of the Haas pair of Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon, and rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, who missed out on a spot in the second part of qualifying by just 0.007s as he took 16th.
Carlos Sainz suffered his second consecutive exit in a disappointing 17th for Williams, ahead of home hero Lance Stroll, who was only 18th on his return to action for Aston Martin following a procedure on his wrist.
Liam Lawson endured his worst qualifying since China in a lowly 19th for Racing Bulls, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was slowest of all in P20.