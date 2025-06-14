2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

George Russell beats Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to pole position at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.075s1m11.570s1m10.899s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.054s1m11.638s1m11.059s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m11.939s1m11.715s1m11.120s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.279s1m11.974s1m11.391s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m11.952s1m11.885s1m11.526s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.073s1m11.805s1m11.586s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m11.826s1m11.599s1m11.625s
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m12.038s1m11.626s1m11.682s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m12.211s1m12.003s1m11.867s
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m12.090s1m11.892s1m11.907s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.334s1m12.102s 
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.234s1m12.142s 
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m12.323s1m12.183s 
14Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.306s1m12.340s 
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.378s1m12.634s 
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m12.385s  
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m12.398s  
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.517s  
19Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m12.525s  
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.667s  

Russell beat Verstappen to pole with a last-gasp effort to snatch pole by 0.160s, while F1 championship leader Piastri had to settle with third, 0.221s adrift. 

Kimi Antonelli took a strong fourth for Mercedes ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who equalled his best qualifying result for Ferrari in fifth. 

Fernando Alonso was an impressive sixth for Aston Martin, while Lando Norris was left to rue another costly qualifying error which left him only seventh on the grid in the second McLaren. 

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also made a mistake which ruined his final lap and means he lines up only eighth.

Isack Hadjar and Alex Albon completed the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Williams. 

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda failed to meet his target of reaching Q3 and will start Sunday’s grand prix last due to picking up a 10-place grid penalty for overtaking Piastri under red flag conditions in FP3.

The under-pressure Franco Colapinto was 12th-fastest as he out qualified Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly for the first time since being drafted in at the French squad.

Nico Hulkenberg was 13th for Sauber, ahead of the Haas pair of Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon, and rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, who missed out on a spot in the second part of qualifying by just 0.007s as he took 16th.

Carlos Sainz suffered his second consecutive exit in a disappointing 17th for Williams, ahead of home hero Lance Stroll, who was only 18th on his return to action for Aston Martin following a procedure on his wrist.

Liam Lawson endured his worst qualifying since China in a lowly 19th for Racing Bulls, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was slowest of all in P20.  

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

