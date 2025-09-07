2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix as it happened as Max Verstappen wins

15:18

Verstappen wins in Monza!

Max Verstappen takes the chequered flag to win the 2025 Italian Grand Prix!

That's race number three for the reigning world champion in 2025, and his second on Italian soil. A completely controlled drive from Verstappen, who claims a comfortable victory.

Norris comes home in second place, ahead of McLaren teammate Piastri to claw back some points in the title race.