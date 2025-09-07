2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix as it happened as Max Verstappen wins

Verstappen passes Norris
15:23
Full Italian GP results
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing53 Laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+19.207s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+21.351s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+25.624s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+32.881s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+37.449s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+50.537s
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+58.484s
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+59.762s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+63.891s
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+64.469s
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+79.288s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+80.701s
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+82.351s
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
 Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamDNF
 Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick SauberDNF
15:21
Who else scored points?

Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto, Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar complete the rest of the top 10. 

15:19
Ferrari fourth and sixth at home

So no home podium for Ferrari at Monza as Charles Leclerc takes fourth and Lewis Hamilton recovers to sixth, with Mercedes' George Russell separating them. 

15:18
Verstappen wins in Monza!

Max Verstappen takes the chequered flag to win the 2025 Italian Grand Prix! 

That's race number three for the reigning world champion in 2025, and his second on Italian soil. A completely controlled drive from Verstappen, who claims a comfortable victory. 

Norris comes home in second place, ahead of McLaren teammate Piastri to claw back some points in the title race. 

15:12
Piastri lets Norris back through

Lap 49/53: Piastri is asked to let Norris back through to second, and he obliges though does not sound overly happy about it over team radio. 

McLaren say their drivers are now "free to race" in the remaining laps. 

15:11
Norris well behind Piastri

That 5.9 second pit stop for Norris has proved costly. He's now nearly two seconds adrift of Piastri - his championship rival. 

15:09
Norris loses place to Piastri!

Lap 47/53: Norris finally makes his stop and switches onto soft tyres. But it's a slow stop for Norris who comes out behind McLaren teammate Piastri. That was not part of the plan!

Meanwhile, Verstappen is back into the lead. 

15:07
McLaren pit Piastri first

Lap 46/53: Norris stays out as he asks McLaren to pit Piastri first, which the team do. It's a 1.9 second stop for Piastri. 

15:04
10 laps to go!

We have 10 laps left to run at Monza. The McLaren drivers are yet to stop but surely will be going onto soft tyres for the final stint of this race. 

15:03
Sainz and Bearman come to blows!

Lap 41/53: Sainz and Bearman have collided at Turn 4. The two make contact and Bearman's Haas is spun around. This one is going to the stewards' room. 

14:58
Hamilton next to stop

Lap 39/53: Hamilton pits and comes out behind Russell, Ocon and Stroll in P9 after a 2.1s stop. 

14:56
Verstappen pits

Lap 38/53: Verstappen pits for hard tyres. 

What will McLaren and Norris do?

14:51
Leclerc pits

Lap 34/53: Leclerc dives into the pits and switches onto hard tyres. It's a slick stop from Ferrari and the Monegasque comes back out in sixth. 

14:47
Verstappen's tyres not looking great

Lap 30/53: Verstappen's front tyres are starting to blister, which will be a concern for Red Bull.

This comes at a time when McLaren have just been suggesting extending Norris's stint on medium tyres and potentially switch onto softs for the end. 

14:44
Tsunoda and Lawson collide!

Tsunoda and Lawson have just clashed down at the second chicane! Not what Red Bull want to see with their sister team and between two former Racing Bulls teammates. 

14:43
Russell pits from fifth

Lap 28/53: Russell makes his pit stop and switches onto hards. That wasn't a particularly fast pit stop for Mercedes at 2.9 seconds. 

14:40
Alonso out with suspension failure!

Lap 26/53: Alonso has just suffered a front right suspension failure coming out of the Ascari chicane. 

"Suspension failure, this is unbelievable!" Alonso bemoans, as he limps back to the pits to retire from the race. 

14:38
Verstappen's lead over six seconds

As instructed, Verstappen has continued to eek out his advantage over Norris in the last few laps. His lead is now 6.2 seconds. 

14:34
Alonso jumps Bortoleto in pits

Lap 21/53: Alonso has got past Bortoleto in the pit lane after a sluggish stop for the Sauber man. To rub salt into the wounds, Bortoleto also lost a place to one of the Racing Bulls as he emerged back onto the track. 

14:31
Verstappen in control

Lap 20/53: Verstappen looks in complete control out front. 

He's 5.3 seconds clear of Norris, who just had a moment dipping the rear wheel of his McLaren in the gravel at the exit of the second Lesmo. That will have lost him some time.

"This is solid, Max. Keep building the advantage," Verstappen is told over team radio.

14:29
Antonelli passes Tsunoda

Lap 18/53: Antonelli makes a clean pass on Tsunoda's Red Bull down at Turn 1 to move up to ninth. 

14:27
Why Nico Hulkenberg retired

"Unfortunately, the team discovered a technical issue on Nico's car. The issue, related to the hydraulic system, could not be repaired, therefore we had to retire the car. We will investigate the issue after the race to fully assess the situation and the reasons of the failure."

14:21
Leclerc holding off Russell

Lap 12/53: Leclerc is holding off Russell so far in the early stages despite the Mercedes driver looking quicker at this point of the race. 

Russell continues to run in DRS but doesn't quite have enough grunt on the straights to challenge Leclerc, who has greater straightline speed in his Ferrari. 

14:17
Five-second penalty for Ocon

Ocon has picked up a five-second penalty for forcing another driver off track. 

That's going to hurt the Haas driver, who is down in 14th. 

