2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix as it happened as Max Verstappen wins
Recap the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|53 Laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+19.207s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+21.351s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+25.624s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+32.881s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+37.449s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+50.537s
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+58.484s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+59.762s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+63.891s
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+64.469s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+79.288s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+80.701s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+82.351s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|DNF
Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto, Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar complete the rest of the top 10.
So no home podium for Ferrari at Monza as Charles Leclerc takes fourth and Lewis Hamilton recovers to sixth, with Mercedes' George Russell separating them.
Max Verstappen takes the chequered flag to win the 2025 Italian Grand Prix!
That's race number three for the reigning world champion in 2025, and his second on Italian soil. A completely controlled drive from Verstappen, who claims a comfortable victory.
Norris comes home in second place, ahead of McLaren teammate Piastri to claw back some points in the title race.
Lap 49/53: Piastri is asked to let Norris back through to second, and he obliges though does not sound overly happy about it over team radio.
McLaren say their drivers are now "free to race" in the remaining laps.
That 5.9 second pit stop for Norris has proved costly. He's now nearly two seconds adrift of Piastri - his championship rival.
Lap 47/53: Norris finally makes his stop and switches onto soft tyres. But it's a slow stop for Norris who comes out behind McLaren teammate Piastri. That was not part of the plan!
Meanwhile, Verstappen is back into the lead.
Lap 46/53: Norris stays out as he asks McLaren to pit Piastri first, which the team do. It's a 1.9 second stop for Piastri.
We have 10 laps left to run at Monza. The McLaren drivers are yet to stop but surely will be going onto soft tyres for the final stint of this race.
Lap 41/53: Sainz and Bearman have collided at Turn 4. The two make contact and Bearman's Haas is spun around. This one is going to the stewards' room.
Lap 39/53: Hamilton pits and comes out behind Russell, Ocon and Stroll in P9 after a 2.1s stop.
Lap 38/53: Verstappen pits for hard tyres.
What will McLaren and Norris do?
Lap 34/53: Leclerc dives into the pits and switches onto hard tyres. It's a slick stop from Ferrari and the Monegasque comes back out in sixth.
Lap 30/53: Verstappen's front tyres are starting to blister, which will be a concern for Red Bull.
This comes at a time when McLaren have just been suggesting extending Norris's stint on medium tyres and potentially switch onto softs for the end.
Tsunoda and Lawson have just clashed down at the second chicane! Not what Red Bull want to see with their sister team and between two former Racing Bulls teammates.
Lap 28/53: Russell makes his pit stop and switches onto hards. That wasn't a particularly fast pit stop for Mercedes at 2.9 seconds.
Lap 26/53: Alonso has just suffered a front right suspension failure coming out of the Ascari chicane.
"Suspension failure, this is unbelievable!" Alonso bemoans, as he limps back to the pits to retire from the race.
As instructed, Verstappen has continued to eek out his advantage over Norris in the last few laps. His lead is now 6.2 seconds.
Lap 21/53: Alonso has got past Bortoleto in the pit lane after a sluggish stop for the Sauber man. To rub salt into the wounds, Bortoleto also lost a place to one of the Racing Bulls as he emerged back onto the track.
Lap 20/53: Verstappen looks in complete control out front.
He's 5.3 seconds clear of Norris, who just had a moment dipping the rear wheel of his McLaren in the gravel at the exit of the second Lesmo. That will have lost him some time.
"This is solid, Max. Keep building the advantage," Verstappen is told over team radio.
Lap 18/53: Antonelli makes a clean pass on Tsunoda's Red Bull down at Turn 1 to move up to ninth.
"Unfortunately, the team discovered a technical issue on Nico's car. The issue, related to the hydraulic system, could not be repaired, therefore we had to retire the car. We will investigate the issue after the race to fully assess the situation and the reasons of the failure."
Lap 12/53: Leclerc is holding off Russell so far in the early stages despite the Mercedes driver looking quicker at this point of the race.
Russell continues to run in DRS but doesn't quite have enough grunt on the straights to challenge Leclerc, who has greater straightline speed in his Ferrari.
Ocon has picked up a five-second penalty for forcing another driver off track.
That's going to hurt the Haas driver, who is down in 14th.