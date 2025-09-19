2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
A recap of what happened in Friday practice for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Hamilton on top in FP2 ahead of Leclerc and Russell.
Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Bearman, Verstappen, Lawson, Ocon, Albon and Norris.
A strong session for Hamilton as he takes to the top now, less than a tenth ahead of Leclerc.
Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Bearman, Verstappen, Lawson, Ocon, Albon, Norris and Sainz.
A 1m41.367s for Leclerc now, 0.176s ahead of Hamilton.
Norris has finally got back into the pit lane.
Norris has a moment and slides into the barrier. He's continued but he's got suspension damage.
Norris and Piastri start laps on new soft tyres.
Hamilton, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Hadjar, Verstappen, Bortoleto, Albon, Russell and Lawson.
He goes fastest on the mediums now with a 1m41.543s, 0.2s ahead of Leclerc.
He slots into second overall, just a tenth off Leclerc. Interestingly, Hamilton Is running on the mediums. Leclerc is on the softs.
A 1m41.786s for Leclerc to go 0.4s ahead of Norris.
Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Bortoleto, Albon, Hamilton, Russell, Hulkenberg, Piastri and Sainz.
0.008s between Norris and Leclerc at the top of the timesheets now.
A 1m42.207s for Leclerc to go 0.3s ahead of Bortoleto.
Hamilton locks up and goes down the escape road. No harm done though.
Verstappen is on top with a 1m43.226s on the softs, less than a tenth ahead of Piastri.
Only two times on the board currently. Hulkenberg 0.2s ahead of Bortoleto.
Second practice is now underway in Azerbaijan.
A tough session for Hamilton, who brushed the wall and damaged his front wing in FP1.
FP2 in Baku kicks off at 1pm BST.
Norris set the pace in FP1, 0.3s ahead of teammate Piastri. The McLaren, like for much of the season, appeared to be in a league of their own.
Norris fastest ahead of Piastri, Leclerc, Russell and Albon.