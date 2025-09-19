George Russell
George Russell

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened in Friday practice for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix


 

19 Sep 2025
14:02
Hamilton fastest in FP2

Hamilton sets the fastest time in second practice ahead of teammate Leclerc - FP2 results here

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
14:01
Chequered flag

Hamilton on top in FP2 ahead of Leclerc and Russell. 

13:56
A Ferrari 1-2 currently
Ferrari
Ferrari
Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
13:51
Into the final 10 minutes

Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Bearman, Verstappen, Lawson, Ocon, Albon and Norris.

13:48
Hamilton goes fastest

A strong session for Hamilton as he takes to the top now, less than a tenth ahead of Leclerc.

13:42
Into the final 20 minutes

Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Bearman, Verstappen, Lawson, Ocon, Albon, Norris and Sainz.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
13:36
Leclerc goes fastest

A 1m41.367s for Leclerc now, 0.176s ahead of Hamilton.

13:33
Norris

Norris has finally got back into the pit lane.

13:31
Norris hits the wall

Norris has a moment and slides into the barrier. He's continued but he's got suspension damage. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
13:30
Time for the quali sims

Norris and Piastri start laps on new soft tyres. 

13:26
35 minutes on the clock

Hamilton, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Hadjar, Verstappen, Bortoleto, Albon, Russell and Lawson. 

13:20
Hamilton's cooking

He goes fastest on the mediums now with a 1m41.543s, 0.2s ahead of Leclerc.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
13:15
Good time from Hamilton

He slots into second overall, just a tenth off Leclerc. Interestingly, Hamilton Is running on the mediums. Leclerc is on the softs. 

13:15
Leclerc goes clear

A 1m41.786s for Leclerc to go 0.4s ahead of Norris. 

13:12
Current top 10

Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Bortoleto, Albon, Hamilton, Russell, Hulkenberg, Piastri and Sainz. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
13:11
Norris pips Leclerc

0.008s between Norris and Leclerc at the top of the timesheets now. 

13:10
Leclerc goes fastest

A 1m42.207s for Leclerc to go 0.3s ahead of Bortoleto. 

13:08
A trip down the escape road

Hamilton locks up and goes down the escape road. No harm done though.

Verstappen is on top with a 1m43.226s on the softs, less than a tenth ahead of Piastri.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
13:06
First times on the board

Only two times on the board currently. Hulkenberg 0.2s ahead of Bortoleto. 

13:01
FP2 is underway

Second practice is now underway in Azerbaijan. 

12:55
Hamilton in FP1

A tough session for Hamilton, who brushed the wall and damaged his front wing in FP1.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
12:34
We're building up to FP2

FP2 in Baku kicks off at 1pm BST.

Norris set the pace in FP1, 0.3s ahead of teammate Piastri. The McLaren, like for much of the season, appeared to be in a league of their own.

Lando Norris is 31 points behind Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris is 31 points behind Oscar Piastri
10:40
FP1 results

The full order from first practice in Azerbaijan - Lando Norris on top

Lando Norris, McLaren
Lando Norris, McLaren
© XPB Images
10:32
Norris 0.3s clear in FP1
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:30
Chequered flag in FP1

Norris fastest ahead of Piastri, Leclerc, Russell and Albon.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Brad Binder: Miguel Oliveira is “too fast not to be here”
10s ago
Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder
F1 News
China accused of stealing brain data from athletes including Charles Leclerc
6m ago
Charles Leclerc is named in the bombshell report
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton hails key Ferrari breakthrough: “Finally working” after Baku practice
28m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez predicts his most difficult flyaway: “I’ve never finished”
44m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Practice Results
45m ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025

More News

F1 News
Data reveals Lewis Hamilton’s crucial setup dilemma for Azerbaijan GP qualifying
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris rues “costly” error which leaves him on back foot
1h ago
Norris hit the wall at Turn 4 after losing control of his McLaren
F1 News
Oscar Piastri: McLaren “pace is there” despite PU scare and barrier brush
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “If you look back, it's unbelievable”
2h ago
Luca Marini, Misano
F1 Results
2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday Practice Results: Lewis Hamilton fastest
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton