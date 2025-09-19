2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday Practice Results: Lewis Hamilton fastest
Full results from Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lewis Hamilton ends Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the quickest time.
Hamilton puts Ferrari on top in FP2
|2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m41.293s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m41.367s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m41.770s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m41.779s
|5
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m41.891s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m41.902s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m41.989s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m42.167s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m42.177s
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m42.199s
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m42.255s
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m42.295s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m42.443s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m42.444s
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m42.561s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m42.674s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m42.771s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m42.820s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m42.967s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.322s
Hamilton put Ferrari at the top of the timesheets in second practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as both McLarens hit the wall.
The seven-time world champion was 0.074 seconds faster than teammate Charles Leclerc during the soft tyre simulation runs as Ferrari showed their hand in FP2.
It was a tricky practice for McLaren with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri clipping Baku's walls in the space of a few minutes of each other.
Norris came off worse with broken suspension on his McLaren, leaving him garage-bound for half of second practice.
Piastri was able to continue but did not show representative pace having aborted his fastest lap following his barrier touch.
The Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were Ferrari's closest rivals but ended up some four tenths adrift of Hamilton.
Oliver Bearman was a surprise fifth for Haas ahead of Max Verstappen's Red Bull, the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Bearman's teammate Esteban Ocon.
Alex Albon and Norris rounded out the top-10 for Williams and McLaren respectively, with Piastri down in 12th.
Norris tops opening practice
|2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m42.704s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m43.014s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m43.256s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m43.421s
|5
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m43.563s
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.738s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.790s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m43.859s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m43.903s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m43.975s
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m43.985s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m43.986s
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m44.087s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m44.087s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m44.139s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m44.151s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m44.329s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m44.439s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m45.299s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m45.418s
Norris kicked off the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend by setting a searing pace in a first practice session disrupted by a bizarre kerb issue.
Norris topped FP1 by 0.310 seconds to McLaren teammate and championship rival Piastri, who was left playing catch up after encountering a power unit issue on his car.
Piastri looked to be on the back foot but a near half-an-hour stoppage enabled McLaren to fix the Australian’s car, meaning he did not miss out on too much running compared to his rivals and was able to get back out on tack.
First practice was red-flagged when part of a kerb at the final corner came up and caused some trouble for marshals trying to remove it.
Following a lengthy delay, FP1 finally resumed for the final 20 minutes, resulting in a late flurry of action as the drivers looked to get up to speed around the challenging street circuit.
Baku specialist Leclerc put his Ferrari third, over half a second down on Norris’s McLaren, while Russell, who skipped media day with illness, ended up fourth for Mercedes.
Albon was fifth in his Williams, ahead of the Red Bull pair surprisingly led by Yuki Tsunoda, who unusually outpaced Verstappen by half a tenth.
However, four-time world champion Verstappen did abort his final lap on soft tyres after locking up and finding himself down an escape road at Turn 3.
The second Williams of Carlos Sainz was eighth, with the Racing Bulls of Lawson and Isack Hadjar completing the rest of the top-10.
Hamilton was down in 13th and 1.383s off the pace in a scrappy session. The seven-time world champion suffered a puncture and front wing damage after clipping the wall at Turn 3 in the closing stages.