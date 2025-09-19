2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday Practice Results: Lewis Hamilton fastest

Full results from Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton ends Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the quickest time. 

Hamilton puts Ferrari on top in FP2

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m41.293s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m41.367s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m41.770s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m41.779s
5Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m41.891s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m41.902s
7Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m41.989s
8Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m42.167s
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m42.177s
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m42.199s
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m42.255s
12Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m42.295s
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m42.443s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m42.444s
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m42.561s
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m42.674s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m42.771s
18Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m42.820s
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m42.967s
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.322s

Hamilton put Ferrari at the top of the timesheets in second practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as both McLarens hit the wall. 

The seven-time world champion was 0.074 seconds faster than teammate Charles Leclerc during the soft tyre simulation runs as Ferrari showed their hand in FP2. 

It was a tricky practice for McLaren with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri clipping Baku's walls in the space of a few minutes of each other. 

Norris came off worse with broken suspension on his McLaren, leaving him garage-bound for half of second practice. 

Piastri was able to continue but did not show representative pace having aborted his fastest lap following his barrier touch. 

The Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were Ferrari's closest rivals but ended up some four tenths adrift of Hamilton. 

Oliver Bearman was a surprise fifth for Haas ahead of Max Verstappen's Red Bull, the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Bearman's teammate Esteban Ocon. 

Alex Albon and Norris rounded out the top-10 for Williams and McLaren respectively, with Piastri down in 12th. 

Norris tops opening practice

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m42.704s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m43.014s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m43.256s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m43.421s
5Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m43.563s
6Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.738s
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.790s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m43.859s
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m43.903s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m43.975s
11Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m43.985s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m43.986s
13Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m44.087s
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m44.087s
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m44.139s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m44.151s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m44.329s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m44.439s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m45.299s
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m45.418s

Norris kicked off the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend by setting a searing pace in a first practice session disrupted by a bizarre kerb issue.

Norris topped FP1 by 0.310 seconds to McLaren teammate and championship rival Piastri, who was left playing catch up after encountering a power unit issue on his car.

Piastri looked to be on the back foot but a near half-an-hour stoppage enabled McLaren to fix the Australian’s car, meaning he did not miss out on too much running compared to his rivals and was able to get back out on tack.

First practice was red-flagged when part of a kerb at the final corner came up and caused some trouble for marshals trying to remove it.

Following a lengthy delay, FP1 finally resumed for the final 20 minutes, resulting in a late flurry of action as the drivers looked to get up to speed around the challenging street circuit.

Baku specialist Leclerc put his Ferrari third, over half a second down on Norris’s McLaren, while Russell, who skipped media day with illness, ended up fourth for Mercedes.

Albon was fifth in his Williams, ahead of the Red Bull pair surprisingly led by Yuki Tsunoda, who unusually outpaced Verstappen by half a tenth.

However, four-time world champion Verstappen did abort his final lap on soft tyres after locking up and finding himself down an escape road at Turn 3.

The second Williams of Carlos Sainz was eighth, with the Racing Bulls of Lawson and Isack Hadjar completing the rest of the top-10.

Hamilton was down in 13th and 1.383s off the pace in a scrappy session. The seven-time world champion suffered a puncture and front wing damage after clipping the wall at Turn 3 in the closing stages. 

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results:
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

