Lewis Hamilton ends Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the quickest time.

Hamilton puts Ferrari on top in FP2

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice Results (2) 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m41.293s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m41.367s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m41.770s 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m41.779s 5 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m41.891s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m41.902s 7 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m41.989s 8 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m42.167s 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m42.177s 10 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m42.199s 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m42.255s 12 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m42.295s 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m42.443s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m42.444s 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m42.561s 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m42.674s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m42.771s 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m42.820s 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m42.967s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.322s

Hamilton put Ferrari at the top of the timesheets in second practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as both McLarens hit the wall.

The seven-time world champion was 0.074 seconds faster than teammate Charles Leclerc during the soft tyre simulation runs as Ferrari showed their hand in FP2.

It was a tricky practice for McLaren with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri clipping Baku's walls in the space of a few minutes of each other.

Norris came off worse with broken suspension on his McLaren, leaving him garage-bound for half of second practice.

Piastri was able to continue but did not show representative pace having aborted his fastest lap following his barrier touch.

The Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were Ferrari's closest rivals but ended up some four tenths adrift of Hamilton.

Oliver Bearman was a surprise fifth for Haas ahead of Max Verstappen's Red Bull, the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Bearman's teammate Esteban Ocon.

Alex Albon and Norris rounded out the top-10 for Williams and McLaren respectively, with Piastri down in 12th.

Norris tops opening practice

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m42.704s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m43.014s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m43.256s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m43.421s 5 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m43.563s 6 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m43.738s 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m43.790s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m43.859s 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m43.903s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m43.975s 11 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m43.985s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m43.986s 13 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m44.087s 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m44.087s 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m44.139s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m44.151s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m44.329s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m44.439s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m45.299s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m45.418s

Norris kicked off the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend by setting a searing pace in a first practice session disrupted by a bizarre kerb issue.

Norris topped FP1 by 0.310 seconds to McLaren teammate and championship rival Piastri, who was left playing catch up after encountering a power unit issue on his car.

Piastri looked to be on the back foot but a near half-an-hour stoppage enabled McLaren to fix the Australian’s car, meaning he did not miss out on too much running compared to his rivals and was able to get back out on tack.

First practice was red-flagged when part of a kerb at the final corner came up and caused some trouble for marshals trying to remove it.

Following a lengthy delay, FP1 finally resumed for the final 20 minutes, resulting in a late flurry of action as the drivers looked to get up to speed around the challenging street circuit.

Baku specialist Leclerc put his Ferrari third, over half a second down on Norris’s McLaren, while Russell, who skipped media day with illness, ended up fourth for Mercedes.

Albon was fifth in his Williams, ahead of the Red Bull pair surprisingly led by Yuki Tsunoda, who unusually outpaced Verstappen by half a tenth.

However, four-time world champion Verstappen did abort his final lap on soft tyres after locking up and finding himself down an escape road at Turn 3.

The second Williams of Carlos Sainz was eighth, with the Racing Bulls of Lawson and Isack Hadjar completing the rest of the top-10.

Hamilton was down in 13th and 1.383s off the pace in a scrappy session. The seven-time world champion suffered a puncture and front wing damage after clipping the wall at Turn 3 in the closing stages.