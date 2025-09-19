Fernando Alonso drops clearest indication yet of possible F1 retirement date

Fernando Alonso has admitted that the 2026 Formula 1 season could be his final year in the sport, depending on how competitive Aston Martin’s car proves to be.

Alonso is comfortably F1’s oldest driver at 44, having made his debut back in 2001.

The two-time world champion hasn’t won an F1 grand prix since 2013.

Despite his long drought, Alonso remains extremely hungry for F1 success.

Alonso enjoyed a renaissance when he joined Aston Martin in 2023, scoring eight podiums.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

With the new technical regulations coming into play next year, Alonso is hopeful he finally gets a car capable of winning again.

Aston Martin have invested heavily over the past couple of years, led by billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll.

The signing of Adrian Newey as Managing Technical Partner should mean Aston Martin are close to the front of the F1 grid.

Their competitiveness will also depend on the Honda power unit, as Aston Martin cut ties with Mercedes at the end of 2025.

In an interview with Spanish publication AS, Alonso hinted that he could quit the sport if Aston Martin deliver a competitive car next year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

If Aston Martin struggle again, then he might have the desire to stay for another year in the hope of getting a race-winning car.

“It depends on how I feel next year, how I feel physically and mentally,” Alonso said.

“But I don’t know. I don’t have a clear idea right now. If the car goes well, there’s a good chance it will be my last year.

“Yes. I know I have a better chance of doing well in 2027 or 2028, when there’s stability in the group we have now with Adrian Newey and the others. They might do well in the first year, but by the second or third, they’re guaranteed to do well.

“But I have to consider it myself. If the car goes badly, there’s a chance I’ll stay for another year to finish on a positive note. If the car goes well, 2026 will probably be my last year.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alonso’s unlucky 2025 campaign

Fernando Alonso has endured an unlucky 2025 F1 campaign.

Despite whitewashing Lance Stroll in qualifying, Alonso sits behind the Canadian in the F1 drivers’ championship.

Fernando Alonso

Alonso was forced to retire from the Italian Grand Prix due to an unusual suspension issue.

Aston Martin confirmed that gravel picked up on Lap 1 ultimately led to the failure.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday in Azerbaijan, Alonso explained: “I mean, they told me on Monday already or Tuesday after the race.

“I knew that it was not from the kerbs. It was just a suspension failure. If the cause of it was not a production thing or quality control thing, it’s obviously better. That is just bad luck, a stone. That is a physical part of the car that was not strengthened up. But, yeah, nothing we can do now. Unfortunately, another bad luck and points that we lost in a race.

“I think it’s one in ten million cases. So let’s hope that in ten million races I have another failure like that.”