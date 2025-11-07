He loses control of his car on the kerb at Turn 4, spinning off and clattering the wall. Fortunately, due to the angle of the crash, he's only got front wing damage.
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES
Follow the 2025 F1 São Paulo Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
The 2025 F1 title race is finely poised between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri following the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Just one point separates the pair ahead of Brazil this weekend, while Max Verstappen remains an outsider for the title.
With rain and strong winds forecast, it could be another legendary Interlagos weekend where one of the aforementioned three drivers moves one step closer to the 2025 F1 title.-
- FP1 is at 2.30pm GMT; Sprint qualifying kicks off at 6.30pm GMT
Piastri is on top of the timesheets with a 1m12.169s, 0.4s ahead of Alonso. Norris, Russell, Bearman, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Stroll and Albon.
All 20 cars are out on track, with Albon setting the pace ahead of Lawson.
60 minutes of practice at Interlagos is now underway. Reminder - it's a sprint weekend - so we will have sprint qualifying later today.
A five-minute delay in the end. FP1 will kick off at 2.35pm GMT.
The start of FP1 at Interlagos has been delayed - not quite sure why just yet.
Franco Colapinto's good run of form has been rewarded with a new contract at Alpine for 2026.
While Colapinto has yet to score a point for the French manufacturer, he's out-performed Pierre Gasly over the last six rounds.
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for Friday's running at the São Paulo Grand Prix.
It's a sprint weekend - which is good news - as there's less practice ahead of qualifying later today. Saturday will consist of the sprint and Grand Prix qualifying.
We will be bringing you minute-by-minute updates from Interlagos as the title race between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen intensifies.