2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES

The 2025 F1 title race is finely poised between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri following the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Just one point separates the pair ahead of Brazil this weekend, while Max Verstappen remains an outsider for the title.

With rain and strong winds forecast, it could be another legendary Interlagos weekend where one of the aforementioned three drivers moves one step closer to the 2025 F1 title.-