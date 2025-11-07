Lando Norris claimed pole position for the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The F1 championship leader pipped Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli by just 0.097 seconds, with McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri only third, 0.185s off the pace.

George Russell took fourth in the other Mercedes, ahead of Fernando Alonso, who secured an impressive fifth place for Aston Martin.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was a frustrated sixth ahead of Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls.

Nico Hulkenberg completed the top-10 in his Sauber.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis Hamilton was the big-name scalp in SQ2 as he failed to reach SQ3 with a time only good enough for 11th.

The seven-time world champion’s lap was ruined by double waved flags caused by his spinning teammate.

Hamilton’s day could yet get worse as he faces an investigation for a yellow flag infringement when passing the scene of the yellow flags.

Alex Albon placed 12th in his Williams, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, who was hampered by the yellow flags caused by Leclerc’s spin.

Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto could not join his Sauber teammate in SQ3 and was left to settle with 15th, with Oliver Bearman just behind in 16th for Haas.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh from earning a contract extension with Alpine for 2026, Franco Colapinto could not advance from SQ1 and ended up with a time only good enough for 16th.

Liam Lawson was a frustrated 17th for Racing Bulls, ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who endured a horrible sprint qualifying and exited in the first session in 18th.

Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz will form the final row of the grid for the sprint race after qualifying 19th and 20th for Haas and Williams.

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m09.627s 1m09.373s 1m09.243s 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m10.381s 1m09.504s 1m09.340s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m10.017s 1m09.416s 1m09.428s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m10.048s 1m09.384s 1m09.495s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.011s 1m09.330s 1m09.496s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m09.975s 1m09.707s 1m09.580s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.326s 1m09.647s 1m09.671s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m10.324s 1m09.732s 1m09.725s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m10.095s 1m09.608s 1m09.775s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m10.333s 1m09.735s 1m09.935s 11 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m10.224s 1m09.811s 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m10.275s 1m09.813s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m10.097s 1m09.852s 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m10.217s 1m09.923s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m10.066s 1m09.946s 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m10.441s 17 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m10.666s 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m10.692s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m10.872s 20 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m11.120s