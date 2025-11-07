2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Qualifying Results: Lando Norris on pole
Full results from sprint qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris claimed pole position for the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The F1 championship leader pipped Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli by just 0.097 seconds, with McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri only third, 0.185s off the pace.
George Russell took fourth in the other Mercedes, ahead of Fernando Alonso, who secured an impressive fifth place for Aston Martin.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was a frustrated sixth ahead of Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls.
Nico Hulkenberg completed the top-10 in his Sauber.
Lewis Hamilton was the big-name scalp in SQ2 as he failed to reach SQ3 with a time only good enough for 11th.
The seven-time world champion’s lap was ruined by double waved flags caused by his spinning teammate.
Hamilton’s day could yet get worse as he faces an investigation for a yellow flag infringement when passing the scene of the yellow flags.
Alex Albon placed 12th in his Williams, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, who was hampered by the yellow flags caused by Leclerc’s spin.
Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto could not join his Sauber teammate in SQ3 and was left to settle with 15th, with Oliver Bearman just behind in 16th for Haas.
Fresh from earning a contract extension with Alpine for 2026, Franco Colapinto could not advance from SQ1 and ended up with a time only good enough for 16th.
Liam Lawson was a frustrated 17th for Racing Bulls, ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who endured a horrible sprint qualifying and exited in the first session in 18th.
Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz will form the final row of the grid for the sprint race after qualifying 19th and 20th for Haas and Williams.
|2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m09.627s
|1m09.373s
|1m09.243s
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m10.381s
|1m09.504s
|1m09.340s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m10.017s
|1m09.416s
|1m09.428s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m10.048s
|1m09.384s
|1m09.495s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.011s
|1m09.330s
|1m09.496s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m09.975s
|1m09.707s
|1m09.580s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.326s
|1m09.647s
|1m09.671s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m10.324s
|1m09.732s
|1m09.725s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m10.095s
|1m09.608s
|1m09.775s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m10.333s
|1m09.735s
|1m09.935s
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m10.224s
|1m09.811s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m10.275s
|1m09.813s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m10.097s
|1m09.852s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m10.217s
|1m09.923s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m10.066s
|1m09.946s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m10.441s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m10.666s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m10.692s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m10.872s
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m11.120s