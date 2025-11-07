2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Qualifying Results: Lando Norris on pole

Full results from sprint qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Norris secured his first ever sprint pole in F1
Lando Norris claimed pole position for the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The F1 championship leader pipped Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli by just 0.097 seconds, with McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri only third, 0.185s off the pace.

George Russell took fourth in the other Mercedes, ahead of Fernando Alonso, who secured an impressive fifth place for Aston Martin.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was a frustrated sixth ahead of Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls.

Nico Hulkenberg completed the top-10 in his Sauber. 

Lewis Hamilton was the big-name scalp in SQ2 as he failed to reach SQ3 with a time only good enough for 11th.

The seven-time world champion’s lap was ruined by double waved flags caused by his spinning teammate.

Hamilton’s day could yet get worse as he faces an investigation for a yellow flag infringement when passing the scene of the yellow flags.

Alex Albon placed 12th in his Williams, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, who was hampered by the yellow flags caused by Leclerc’s spin.

Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto could not join his Sauber teammate in SQ3 and was left to settle with 15th, with Oliver Bearman just behind in 16th for Haas.

Fresh from earning a contract extension with Alpine for 2026, Franco Colapinto could not advance from SQ1 and ended up with a time only good enough for 16th.

Liam Lawson was a frustrated 17th for Racing Bulls, ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who endured a horrible sprint qualifying and exited in the first session in 18th.

Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz will form the final row of the grid for the sprint race after qualifying 19th and 20th for Haas and Williams. 

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamSQ1SQ2SQ3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m09.627s1m09.373s1m09.243s
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m10.381s1m09.504s1m09.340s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m10.017s1m09.416s1m09.428s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m10.048s1m09.384s1m09.495s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.011s1m09.330s1m09.496s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m09.975s1m09.707s1m09.580s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.326s1m09.647s1m09.671s
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m10.324s1m09.732s1m09.725s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m10.095s1m09.608s1m09.775s
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m10.333s1m09.735s1m09.935s
11Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m10.224s1m09.811s 
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m10.275s1m09.813s 
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m10.097s1m09.852s 
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m10.217s1m09.923s 
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m10.066s1m09.946s 
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m10.441s  
17Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m10.666s  
18Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m10.692s  
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m10.872s  
20Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m11.120s  
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

