Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 2pm UK time). Qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix takes place at 6pm UK.

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint Race - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 11 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 20 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing

Lando Norris starts from the very front of the grid for the sprint race in Brazil, having claimed his maiden sprint pole.

The F1 championship leader is joined on the front row by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who split the title-duelling McLaren drivers.

Oscar Piastri starts from third, with Mercedes’ George Russell alongside.

Fernando Alonso goes from a strong fifth for Aston Martin, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll.

Charles Leclerc starts eighth after a disappointing sprint qualifying for Ferrari that saw Lewis Hamilton fail to reach SQ3.

Isack Hadjar and Nico Hulkenberg will line-up from ninth and 10th on the grid for Racing Bulls and Sauber respectively, with seven-time world champion Hamilton down in 11th.

At the very rear of the field, Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz start from 19th and 20th for Haas and Williams.

