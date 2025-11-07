Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
McLaren’s Lando Norris starts on pole position of the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 2pm UK time). Qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix takes place at 6pm UK.
|2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint Race - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
Lando Norris starts from the very front of the grid for the sprint race in Brazil, having claimed his maiden sprint pole.
The F1 championship leader is joined on the front row by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who split the title-duelling McLaren drivers.
Oscar Piastri starts from third, with Mercedes’ George Russell alongside.
Fernando Alonso goes from a strong fifth for Aston Martin, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll.
Charles Leclerc starts eighth after a disappointing sprint qualifying for Ferrari that saw Lewis Hamilton fail to reach SQ3.
Isack Hadjar and Nico Hulkenberg will line-up from ninth and 10th on the grid for Racing Bulls and Sauber respectively, with seven-time world champion Hamilton down in 11th.
At the very rear of the field, Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz start from 19th and 20th for Haas and Williams.