Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

McLaren’s Lando Norris starts on pole position of the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.

Alonso and Verstappen were fifth and sixth
Alonso and Verstappen were fifth and sixth

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 2pm UK time). Qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix takes place at 6pm UK.

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint Race - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
11Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
20Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing

Lando Norris starts from the very front of the grid for the sprint race in Brazil, having claimed his maiden sprint pole.

The F1 championship leader is joined on the front row by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who split the title-duelling McLaren drivers.

Oscar Piastri starts from third, with Mercedes’ George Russell alongside.

Fernando Alonso goes from a strong fifth for Aston Martin, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll.

Charles Leclerc starts eighth after a disappointing sprint qualifying for Ferrari that saw Lewis Hamilton fail to reach SQ3.

Isack Hadjar and Nico Hulkenberg will line-up from ninth and 10th on the grid for Racing Bulls and Sauber respectively, with seven-time world champion Hamilton down in 11th.

At the very rear of the field, Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz start from 19th and 20th for Haas and Williams. 

Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton avoids another penalty for yellow flag offence at Sao Paulo GP
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
‘It’s about having fun’ – Lewis Hamilton’s misfortune continues at Sao Paulo GP
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
“Fantastic first day” but Nicolo Bulega insists: “My riding wasn’t the best”
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
F1 News
What left Max Verstappen shaking his head after sprint qualifying
2h ago
Verstappen was frustrated with his RB21
F1 News
Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
3h ago
Alonso and Verstappen were fifth and sixth

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris ‘not feeling as comfortable’ as Mexico despite Brazil sprint F1 pole
3h ago
Lando Norris
F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Qualifying Results: Lando Norris on pole
3h ago
Norris secured his first ever sprint pole in F1
MotoGP News
“Lucky” Raul Fernandez: “I had to jump… my shoulder popped out”
3h ago
Raul Fernandez accident, 2025 Portimao MotoGP Friday Practice
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro puts demons to rest: “Last time I crashed here was bad”
3h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco confirms late MotoGP rebound: “You can bring doubts in the winter”
3h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.