Lando Norris ‘not feeling as comfortable’ as Mexico despite Brazil sprint F1 pole

Lando Norris has admitted he’s not feeling “quite as comfortable” as last time out in Mexico despite taking pole for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.

Norris put together two laps in SQ3 that were good enough to secure pole for Saturday’s sprint.

The British driver is on an impressive run of form, having taken the lead of the championship after his win in Mexico City.

With McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri starting the sprint race in third, Norris has a great chance to extend his lead in the points standings.

Speaking in parc ferme after sprint qualifying, Norris conceded “it was a little bit tougher than I would have liked.”

“It was a little bit tougher than I would have liked. Close between a lot of cars,” Norris said.

“The Mercedes was quick on the soft but always tricky when you’ve got the medium and the soft, and knowing how much more to push or not to push sometimes.

“We did the job we needed to do, which was to be fastest today. Trickier than Mexico. I’ve not been feeling quite as comfortable therefore it’s a great result.”

Despite parts of the Interlagos circuit being resurfaced, the Brazilian track has remained challenging due to its bumps and undulation.

Speaking about the challenge of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Norris added: “Quali is always one of the best things here.

“You can also race and have great racing. Quali around here is difficult, bumpy. It’s tricky. You’ve got the hills, undulation.

“It always puts a smile on your face, especially when you end up on pole. A good day today, but it’s still a long weekend.

“It’s only Friday. Another quali, another couple of races to go, so a good start.”

Chaotic weekend ahead

Saturday’s sprint race could be hit by heavy rain.

Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology has issued a warning of a cyclone forming in the south of the country.

It could mean Saturday will be a chaotic day, particularly if there are rain delays.

“No. We will wait and see what tomorrow is going to do,” Norris explained.

“It’s meant to rain a lot in the morning. It’s meant to be incredibly windy. No point worrying about anything for now.

“Happy today. It was difficult. It was a good job. I put things together. Now the focus will switch for tomorrow.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

