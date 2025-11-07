Sky's Natalie Pinkham pulled out of F1 Sao Paulo GP coverage after neck surgery

Sky Sports F1 presenter pulled out of Brazil after neck surgery

Natalie Pinkham had to pull out of fronting Sky Sports F1's coverage of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Natalie Pinkham has been absent from Sky's coverage since Monza
Natalie Pinkham has been absent from Sky's coverage since Monza

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham has revealed she was forced to pull out of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix to recover from neck surgery.

Pinkham, 48, underwent successful surgery in September to remove her voice box, having been advised that she was at risk of permanent nerve damage caused by a disc pressing on her spinal cord.

The surgery has kept Pinkham away from F1 since she led the coverage at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September, but she was due to front this weekend’s action in Brazil.

Pinkham took to social media to explain that her recovery is taking longer than anticipated, meaning she is not yet ready to return to work.

“Hello friends,” Pinkham wrote on Instagram. “I had hoped to be on a flight to Brazil yesterday, but the last couple of months have been trickier than I expected following neck surgery; and I am not there just yet.

“Huge thanks to the Sky F1 team and the wider company for their incredible support. Love and thanks to Biowell Health for helping me to heal, and to Dr Ben Carraway starting to get me moving again.

“And here’s to family, friends, good food and fresh air for their combined healing qualities. Now the hard work really starts, let’s do this!”

Pinkham has been part of Sky Sports F1’s presenting team since it gained the rights from the BBC in 2012.

Craig Slater, the regular F1 reporter for Sky Sports News, has stepped in to present the UK broadcaster's coverage at Interlagos.

Sky Sports F1’s other regular presenter, Simon Lazenby, is also not on the ground in Brazil as he takes a weekend off amid a packed 24-round schedule.

Just four races remain this season, with F1 heading to Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi after Brazil. 

In this article

Sky's Natalie Pinkham pulled out of F1 Sao Paulo GP coverage after neck surgery
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro puts demons to rest: “Last time I crashed here was bad”
2m ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco confirms late MotoGP rebound: “You can bring doubts in the winter”
4m ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP practice pace hints at continued Marquez family dominance in Portugal
17m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia explains Portugal MotoGP deficit to Nicolo Bulega in FP1
28m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta 3rd but “a problem we have to keep living with”
35m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez sends ominous Portuguese MotoGP warning: Lap times “are quite easy”
52m ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Sky Sports F1 presenter pulled out of Brazil after neck surgery
1h ago
Natalie Pinkham has been absent from Sky's coverage since Monza
F1 News
Extratropical cyclone threatens to disrupt F1 Sao Paulo GP
1h ago
Torrential rain forced qualifying to be postponed in 2024
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci sets “tough” target for BMW WorldSBK switch
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
KTM gives first confirmation of Phil Marron signing for MotoGP 2026
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.