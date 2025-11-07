Sky's Natalie Pinkham pulled out of F1 Sao Paulo GP coverage after neck surgery

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham has revealed she was forced to pull out of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix to recover from neck surgery.

Pinkham, 48, underwent successful surgery in September to remove her voice box, having been advised that she was at risk of permanent nerve damage caused by a disc pressing on her spinal cord.

The surgery has kept Pinkham away from F1 since she led the coverage at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September, but she was due to front this weekend’s action in Brazil.

Pinkham took to social media to explain that her recovery is taking longer than anticipated, meaning she is not yet ready to return to work.

“Hello friends,” Pinkham wrote on Instagram. “I had hoped to be on a flight to Brazil yesterday, but the last couple of months have been trickier than I expected following neck surgery; and I am not there just yet.

“Huge thanks to the Sky F1 team and the wider company for their incredible support. Love and thanks to Biowell Health for helping me to heal, and to Dr Ben Carraway starting to get me moving again.

“And here’s to family, friends, good food and fresh air for their combined healing qualities. Now the hard work really starts, let’s do this!”

Pinkham has been part of Sky Sports F1’s presenting team since it gained the rights from the BBC in 2012.

Craig Slater, the regular F1 reporter for Sky Sports News, has stepped in to present the UK broadcaster's coverage at Interlagos.

Sky Sports F1’s other regular presenter, Simon Lazenby, is also not on the ground in Brazil as he takes a weekend off amid a packed 24-round schedule.

Just four races remain this season, with F1 heading to Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi after Brazil.