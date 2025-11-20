2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Second Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

FP2 is at 4am GMT.

How to watch 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream

With three rounds to go, Lando Norris has a 24-point lead over Oscar Piastri at the top of the F1 drivers' championship. We're set for an intriguing weekend as the Las Vegas circuit isn't expected to suit McLaren's 2025 car.

That could open the door to Max Verstappen or Mercedes' George Russell this weekend. Verstappen is 49 points off Norris, and will need to take a hat-trick of wins to have any hope of taking the title.

