Second practice in Las Vegas gets underway in just over two hours' time.
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Second Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow the action from FP1 and FP2 for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
- FP2 is at 4am GMT.
With three rounds to go, Lando Norris has a 24-point lead over Oscar Piastri at the top of the F1 drivers' championship. We're set for an intriguing weekend as the Las Vegas circuit isn't expected to suit McLaren's 2025 car.
That could open the door to Max Verstappen or Mercedes' George Russell this weekend. Verstappen is 49 points off Norris, and will need to take a hat-trick of wins to have any hope of taking the title.
Follow all of the action this weekend here with the Crash.net live blog.
|2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.802s
|2
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m34.968s
|3
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.071s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.109s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m35.179s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m35.258s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.299s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m35.450s
|9
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.534s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.538s
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.561s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.589s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.709s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.746s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.894s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m35.990s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m36.123s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m36.170s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m36.398s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m36.758s
Leclerc tops the session ahead of Albon, Tsunoda, Verstappen and Sainz.
He slots into second now, 0.166s off Leclerc.
Leclerc displaces Tsunoda at the top of the order now, setting a 1m34.802s.
Tsunoda takes top spot away from Verstappen to make it a Red Bull 1-2. Impressive.
Verstappen goes fastest again with a 1m35.109s, less than a tenth clear of Leclerc.
Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Antonelli, Gasly, Verstappen, Stroll, Tsunoda, Sainz and Hulkenberg.
Russell splits the two Ferraris, 0.4s off Leclerc's top time.
Leclerc improves to a 1m35.121s to extend his advantage over Hamilton to four-tenths.
Leclerc makes it a Ferrari 1-2, improving the session's best time to a 1m35.281s.
A 1m35.561s for Hamilton as he goes fastest on the softs.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Tsunoda, Sainz, Hamilton, Piastri, Antonelli, Stroll and Albon..
A 1m35.776s for Verstappen to go fastest now, 0.178s ahead of Leclerc. Russell, Sainz and Hamilton is the top five.
Leclerc is back on top ahead of Verstappen. Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll, Norris, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Russell and Alonso.
Verstappen lowers the benchmark to a 1m36.493s now to go 0.6s ahead of Tsunoda. Hulkenberg is 0.8s off in third.
Understandably, the times are tumbling with 19 of the 20 drivers out on track. Only Williams' Albon is in the pit lane.
Leclerc improves to a 1m37.407s to get back ahead of former teammate Sainz.
Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Hadjar, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Sainz, Hamilton, Bearman and Sainz.
There looks to be very little grip out there as Leclerc slide his way through the final couple of corners. He's on top now with a 1m39.733s.
Still very early days in FP1 but Sainz is fastest for Williams now on a 1m41.164s, 0.164s ahead of Leclerc.
Leclerc leads the way with a 1m41.328s, 4.2s ahead of Alpine's Colapinto in second. Bearman is 4.6s off in third.
First practice in Las Vegas is now underway. 60 minutes of action ahead of us.
Sauber are one of the four teams with a special livery this weekend in Vegas.