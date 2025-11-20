Las Vegas GP build-up
Las Vegas GP build-up
LIVE

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Second Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Follow the action from FP1 and FP2 for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

With three rounds to go, Lando Norris has a 24-point lead over Oscar Piastri at the top of the F1 drivers' championship. We're set for an intriguing weekend as the Las Vegas circuit isn't expected to suit McLaren's 2025 car.

That could open the door to Max Verstappen or Mercedes' George Russell this weekend. Verstappen is 49 points off Norris, and will need to take a hat-trick of wins to have any hope of taking the title.

Follow all of the action this weekend here with the Crash.net live blog. 


 

20 Nov 2025
01:52
A break now

Second practice in Las Vegas gets underway in just over two hours' time. 

01:38
FP1 results
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.802s
2Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m34.968s
3Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m35.071s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.109s
5Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m35.179s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m35.258s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m35.299s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m35.450s
9George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.534s
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.538s
11Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m35.561s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.589s
13Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.709s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.746s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.894s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.990s
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m36.123s
18Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m36.170s
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m36.398s
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.758s
01:31
Chequered flag

Leclerc tops the session ahead of Albon, Tsunoda, Verstappen and Sainz. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
01:28
Into the final two minutes of FP1

Leclerc fastest ahead of Albon, Tsunoda, Verstappen and Sainz currently. 

01:26
Good lap from Albon

He slots into second now, 0.166s off Leclerc. 

01:19
Leclerc improves

Leclerc displaces Tsunoda at the top of the order now, setting a 1m34.802s. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
01:14
Tsunoda goes fastest

Tsunoda takes top spot away from Verstappen to make it a Red Bull 1-2. Impressive. 

01:14
Verstappen storms to the top

Verstappen goes fastest again with a 1m35.109s, less than a tenth clear of Leclerc.

01:11
20 minutes on the clock

Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Antonelli, Gasly, Verstappen, Stroll, Tsunoda, Sainz and Hulkenberg. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
01:09
Russell

Russell splits the two Ferraris, 0.4s off Leclerc's top time. 

01:08
Leclerc improves

Leclerc improves to a 1m35.121s to extend his advantage over Hamilton to four-tenths. 

01:05
Ferrari 1-2

Leclerc makes it a Ferrari 1-2, improving the session's best time to a 1m35.281s. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
01:03
Hamilton goes fastest

A 1m35.561s for Hamilton as he goes fastest on the softs. 

01:00
30 minutes on the clock

Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Tsunoda, Sainz, Hamilton, Piastri, Antonelli, Stroll and Albon..

00:56
Verstappen goes fastest

A 1m35.776s for Verstappen to go fastest now, 0.178s ahead of Leclerc. Russell, Sainz and Hamilton is the top five. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
00:51
20 minutes gone in FP1

Leclerc is back on top ahead of Verstappen. Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll, Norris, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Russell and Alonso. 

00:46
Red Bull 1-2

Verstappen lowers the benchmark to a 1m36.493s now to go 0.6s ahead of Tsunoda. Hulkenberg is 0.8s off in third. 

00:44
Track is ramping up

Understandably, the times are tumbling with 19 of the 20 drivers out on track. Only Williams' Albon is in the pit lane.

Leclerc improves to a 1m37.407s to get back ahead of former teammate Sainz. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
00:41
Current top 10

Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Hadjar, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Sainz, Hamilton, Bearman and Sainz. 

00:37
Leclerc improves

There looks to be very little grip out there as Leclerc slide his way through the final couple of corners. He's on top now with a 1m39.733s.

00:35
Sainz on top now

Still very early days in FP1 but Sainz is fastest for Williams now on a 1m41.164s, 0.164s ahead of Leclerc. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
00:35
First times on the board

Leclerc leads the way with a 1m41.328s, 4.2s ahead of Alpine's Colapinto in second. Bearman is 4.6s off in third. 

00:30
Here we go then

First practice in Las Vegas is now underway. 60 minutes of action ahead of us.

00:12
Racing Bulls do as well
RB
RB
Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
00:11
Four teams have special liveries

Sauber are one of the four teams with a special livery this weekend in Vegas.

Sauber
Sauber

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen surprised by Oscar Piastri’s “very bizarre” dip in form in F1 title race
1m ago
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Red Bull hit back at McLaren’s concerns over Max Verstappen’s Brazil engine change
54m ago
Red Bull
F1 News
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results - Charles Leclerc on top
1h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Second Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
3h ago
Las Vegas GP build-up
F1 News
Toto Wolff sells major slice of Mercedes F1 stake to US billionaire
3h ago
Toto Wolff

More News

F1 News
Helmut Marko compares Hadjar with Schumacher and Senna
10h ago
Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive rookie F1 season
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo: Results will decide future of two MotoGP heavyweights
10h ago
Jorge Lorenzo, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test, pit wall. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Felipe Massa discovers judge’s key ruling over F1 2008 lawsuit
11h ago
Massa is seeking damages for missing out on the 2008 F1 world title
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu insider “not watching our Toprak” in early MotoGP adaptation
12h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Feature
2026 WorldSBK rider line-up: The grid so far, and the latest rumours
12h ago
Iker Lecuona