2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results - Charles Leclerc on top

Charles Leclerc was fastest in the opening practice session for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Leclerc enjoyed a strong first session, setting the pace for Ferrari in FP1. It's a circuit which has suited Ferrari since Vegas' first race on the F1 calendar in 2023.

Leclerc claimed pole in 2023, but couldn't convert it into a victory. Ferrari secured third and fourth in 2024, finishing behind both Mercedes drivers.

Alex Albon was Leclerc's nearest challenger in second, just over a tenth off the pace, while Yuki Tsunoda enjoyed one of his best sessions as a Red Bull driver, going quicker than Max Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz made it two Williams drivers in the top five, ahead of F1 championship leader Lando Norris. Isack Hadjar, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top 10.

Leclerc tops FP1 in Vegas

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.802s 2 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m34.968s 3 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.071s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.109s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m35.179s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m35.258s 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.299s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m35.450s 9 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m35.534s 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m35.538s 11 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.561s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.589s 13 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.709s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.746s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.894s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m35.990s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m36.123s 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m36.170s 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m36.398s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m36.758s