2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results - Charles Leclerc on top
Full results from first and second practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Charles Leclerc was fastest in the opening practice session for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Leclerc enjoyed a strong first session, setting the pace for Ferrari in FP1. It's a circuit which has suited Ferrari since Vegas' first race on the F1 calendar in 2023.
Leclerc claimed pole in 2023, but couldn't convert it into a victory. Ferrari secured third and fourth in 2024, finishing behind both Mercedes drivers.
Alex Albon was Leclerc's nearest challenger in second, just over a tenth off the pace, while Yuki Tsunoda enjoyed one of his best sessions as a Red Bull driver, going quicker than Max Verstappen.
Carlos Sainz made it two Williams drivers in the top five, ahead of F1 championship leader Lando Norris. Isack Hadjar, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top 10.
Leclerc tops FP1 in Vegas
|2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.802s
|2
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m34.968s
|3
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.071s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.109s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m35.179s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m35.258s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.299s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m35.450s
|9
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.534s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.538s
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.561s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.589s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.709s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.746s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.894s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m35.990s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m36.123s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m36.170s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m36.398s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m36.758s