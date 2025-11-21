2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results - Charles Leclerc on top

Charles Leclerc was fastest in the opening practice session for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Leclerc enjoyed a strong first session, setting the pace for Ferrari in FP1. It's a circuit which has suited Ferrari since Vegas' first race on the F1 calendar in 2023.

Leclerc claimed pole in 2023, but couldn't convert it into a victory. Ferrari secured third and fourth in 2024, finishing behind both Mercedes drivers.

Alex Albon was Leclerc's nearest challenger in second, just over a tenth off the pace, while Yuki Tsunoda enjoyed one of his best sessions as a Red Bull driver, going quicker than Max Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz made it two Williams drivers in the top five, ahead of F1 championship leader Lando Norris. Isack Hadjar, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top 10.

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.802s
2Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m34.968s
3Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m35.071s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.109s
5Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m35.179s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m35.258s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m35.299s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m35.450s
9George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.534s
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.538s
11Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m35.561s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.589s
13Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.709s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.746s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.894s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.990s
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m36.123s
18Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m36.170s
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m36.398s
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.758s

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

