Lewis Hamilton
F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing: Day 1 - LIVE UPDATES

Live updates from the first day of the opening F1 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain…

F1 2026 preparations are ramping up as official pre-season testing begins in Bahrain.

After a five-day private shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January, all 11 teams will be back in action as the Bahrain International Circuit hosts two, three-day official pre-season tests over the next two weeks.

The first of which takes place between 11-13 February, before a second is held on 18-20 February.

Testing takes place between 7am and 4pm with a one-hour lunch break each day. 

11 Feb 2026
09:22
F1's engine compression ration debate rages on

The debate over F1’s engine compression ratio loophole has dragged into pre-season testing, with Aston Martin's Adrian Newey revealing only "one manufacturer" isn't aligned on the matter. 

Read more ⬇️

Adrian Newey singles out “one manufacturer” not aligned amid F1 engine debate

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin F1 team, 2026 Bahrain test
© XPB Images
09:21
Hamilton improves

Lewis Hamilton has improved to fourth on the timesheet with a 1m37.588s. 

The Ferrari driver remains over two seconds off the pace set by Max Verstappen, but Hamilton has completed some solid mileage, racking up 31 laps so far this morning. 

09:16
Audi's striking sidepods

Audi's eye-catching sidepod design has grabbed attention on day one. Here's a closer look at them

Audi
Audi
09:07
Piastri up to second

Oscar Piastri dislodges George Russell from P2 spot but is still over 1.2 seconds behind Max Verstappen's pace-setting Red Bull. 

09:01
Lap times after two hours
2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 (9am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.433s26
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m36.923s21
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m37.047s20
4Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m37.668s27
5Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m37.945s37
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m38.339s32
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m39.269s21
8Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m40.317s19
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m40.364s20
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m40.659s18
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m41.600s17
08:57
Verstappen slashes pace

Max Verstappen sets a new benchmark on medium tyres with a 1m35.433s. 

Oscar Piastri moves his McLaren up to second, 1.6 seconds adrift of the Red Bull. 

08:50
Ocon fastest

Esteban Ocon, on soft tyres, goes top by three tenths of a second with a 1m37.668s.

08:44
Green flag!

Franco Colapinto's stricken Alpine has been moved and we are back to green flag conditions. 

08:42
Will 2026 be better for Hamilton and Ferrari?

During the red flag, here's a red car and Lewis Hamilton getting to grips with his Ferrari SF-26. 

After a dreadful debut campaign in red, the seven-time world champion will be hoping for a better 2026 season. Hamilton set the fastest time of the Barcelona shakedown at the end of January. 

Hamilton
Hamilton
08:38
Colapinto stops

Franco Colapinto has stopped on track in his Alpine and is the culprit behind the first red flag of Bahrain pre-season testing. 

08:37
Red flag

We now have our first red flag of the day. 

08:36
Spin for Hamilton

We just saw a brief yellow flag flash up and that appears to have been caused by Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion spun his Ferrari down at Turn 1 before recovering and carrying on his way without further drama. 

08:34
Newey's Aston Martin

Here's a closer look at Adrian Newey's first Aston Martin F1 car, which has generated huge hype. 

Lance Stroll is driving the AMR26 all day and has clocked 11 laps so far. He has the slowest time of the 11 drivers. 

Aston Martin
Aston Martin

 

 

 

08:22
"How big do you want the aero rake? Yes"
Red Bull aero rake
Red Bull aero rake
08:15
Lindblad back on top

Arvid Lindblad posts a 1m37.945s to knock Oscar Piastri off top spot by just 0.021s. 

08:08
Verstappen up to P2

Max Verstappen has also improved, lifting himself up to second with a lap time that is just 0.175s behind Oscar Piastri. Both are running the medium tyres. 

08:04
Piastri sets new benchmark

Naturally, just after we post the lap times after one hour of running, something changes!

Oscar Piastri has taken over at the top of the timesheet with his first timed lap of the day in McLaren's MCL40. With his second lap, he goes even quicker, lowering the pace with a 1m37.964s. 

08:02
Lap times after one hour
2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 (8am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m39.419s9
2Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m39.480s20
3Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m39.634s10
4Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m40.378s9
5Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m42.384s4
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m42.823s8
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m46.506s6
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m49.314s10
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 TeamNo time set10
10Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 TeamNo time set9
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamNo time set5
07:58
Hamilton first out for Ferrari
07:55
Nearly one hour in

And just like that, we have nearly completed the first hour of running on day one!

07:49
Colapinto joins the action

Franco Colapinto has emerged from the garage and taken to the track for the first time today. Seems like a little bit of a delayed start for Alpine. 

07:44
Russell quickest

George Russell, many people's favourite for the 2026 F1 world title, has just gone fastest with a 1m39.419s in his Mercedes. 

For what it's worth, we are still 10 seconds off last year's pole position time at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was a 1m29.841s from McLaren's Oscar Piastri...

07:42
Big lock up for Bottas
Bottas
Bottas
07:36
Lindblad on top

Arvid Lindblad now posts a 1m39.480s to takeover at the top by 0.154s. 

07:33
Lindblad up to second

Arvid Lindblad has strapped on a set of soft tyres and gone second fastest. 

The Racing Bulls gets within half a second of Esteban Ocon, who also used soft tyres to set his current benchmark time for Haas. 

