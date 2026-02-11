F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing: Day 1 - LIVE UPDATES

F1 2026 preparations are ramping up as official pre-season testing begins in Bahrain.

After a five-day private shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January, all 11 teams will be back in action as the Bahrain International Circuit hosts two, three-day official pre-season tests over the next two weeks.

The first of which takes place between 11-13 February, before a second is held on 18-20 February.

Testing takes place between 7am and 4pm with a one-hour lunch break each day.