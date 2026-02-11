F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing: Day 1 - LIVE UPDATES

Lewis Hamilton has improved to fourth on the timesheet with a 1m37.588s.
The Ferrari driver remains over two seconds off the pace set by Max Verstappen, but Hamilton has completed some solid mileage, racking up 31 laps so far this morning.
F1 2026 preparations are ramping up as official pre-season testing begins in Bahrain.
After a five-day private shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January, all 11 teams will be back in action as the Bahrain International Circuit hosts two, three-day official pre-season tests over the next two weeks.
The first of which takes place between 11-13 February, before a second is held on 18-20 February.
Testing takes place between 7am and 4pm with a one-hour lunch break each day.
The debate over F1’s engine compression ratio loophole has dragged into pre-season testing, with Aston Martin's Adrian Newey revealing only "one manufacturer" isn't aligned on the matter.
Audi's eye-catching sidepod design has grabbed attention on day one. Here's a closer look at them
Oscar Piastri dislodges George Russell from P2 spot but is still over 1.2 seconds behind Max Verstappen's pace-setting Red Bull.
|2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 (9am)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.433s
|26
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m36.923s
|21
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m37.047s
|20
|4
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m37.668s
|27
|5
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m37.945s
|37
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m38.339s
|32
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m39.269s
|21
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m40.317s
|19
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m40.364s
|20
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m40.659s
|18
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m41.600s
|17
Max Verstappen sets a new benchmark on medium tyres with a 1m35.433s.
Oscar Piastri moves his McLaren up to second, 1.6 seconds adrift of the Red Bull.
Esteban Ocon, on soft tyres, goes top by three tenths of a second with a 1m37.668s.
Franco Colapinto's stricken Alpine has been moved and we are back to green flag conditions.
During the red flag, here's a red car and Lewis Hamilton getting to grips with his Ferrari SF-26.
After a dreadful debut campaign in red, the seven-time world champion will be hoping for a better 2026 season. Hamilton set the fastest time of the Barcelona shakedown at the end of January.
Franco Colapinto has stopped on track in his Alpine and is the culprit behind the first red flag of Bahrain pre-season testing.
We now have our first red flag of the day.
We just saw a brief yellow flag flash up and that appears to have been caused by Lewis Hamilton.
The seven-time world champion spun his Ferrari down at Turn 1 before recovering and carrying on his way without further drama.
Here's a closer look at Adrian Newey's first Aston Martin F1 car, which has generated huge hype.
Lance Stroll is driving the AMR26 all day and has clocked 11 laps so far. He has the slowest time of the 11 drivers.
Arvid Lindblad posts a 1m37.945s to knock Oscar Piastri off top spot by just 0.021s.
Max Verstappen has also improved, lifting himself up to second with a lap time that is just 0.175s behind Oscar Piastri. Both are running the medium tyres.
Naturally, just after we post the lap times after one hour of running, something changes!
Oscar Piastri has taken over at the top of the timesheet with his first timed lap of the day in McLaren's MCL40. With his second lap, he goes even quicker, lowering the pace with a 1m37.964s.
|2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 (8am)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m39.419s
|9
|2
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m39.480s
|20
|3
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m39.634s
|10
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m40.378s
|9
|5
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m42.384s
|4
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m42.823s
|8
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m46.506s
|6
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m49.314s
|10
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|No time set
|10
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|No time set
|9
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|No time set
|5
And just like that, we have nearly completed the first hour of running on day one!
Franco Colapinto has emerged from the garage and taken to the track for the first time today. Seems like a little bit of a delayed start for Alpine.
George Russell, many people's favourite for the 2026 F1 world title, has just gone fastest with a 1m39.419s in his Mercedes.
For what it's worth, we are still 10 seconds off last year's pole position time at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was a 1m29.841s from McLaren's Oscar Piastri...
Arvid Lindblad now posts a 1m39.480s to takeover at the top by 0.154s.
Arvid Lindblad has strapped on a set of soft tyres and gone second fastest.
The Racing Bulls gets within half a second of Esteban Ocon, who also used soft tyres to set his current benchmark time for Haas.