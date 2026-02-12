LIVE UPDATES - F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing: Day 2

The second day of F1 2026 pre-season testing is taking place in Bahrain.

Reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris set the pace on the opening day in his McLaren, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Teams largely enjoyed strong reliability on the first day, which was interrupted by two brief red flags.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff started the mind games, claiming Red Bull's new power unit is the "benchmark" and could be a second faster on the straights thanks to their energy deployment.

Lewis Hamilton was critical of the new F1 2026 cars, branding them as "slower than GP2".

Preparations for the new F1 campaign are ramping up as official pre-season testing continues.

After a five-day private shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January, all 11 teams are back in action as the Bahrain International Circuit hosts two, three-day official pre-season tests over the next two weeks.

The first of which takes place between 11-13 February, before a second is held on 18-20 February.

Testing takes place between 7am and 4pm with a one-hour lunch break each day.