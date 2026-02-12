LIVE UPDATES - F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing: Day 2

Good morning and welcome to Crash.net's live coverage of the second day of the first F1 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain.
New F1 world champion Lando Norris was quickest in his McLaren on the opening day, but it was Red Bull and Max Verstappen who shined, leaving their rivals fearing they could have a major advantage heading into the new campaign.
We have another eight hours of F1 testing action coming up for you on Thursday, and we will be keeping you up to date with everything that happens at the Bahrain International Circuit right here.