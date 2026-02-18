F1 Bahrain Testing LIVE: Charles Leclerc ups pace for Ferrari as final test begins

KEY MOMENTS:

Charles Leclerc sets new fastest time of pre-season testing

Crucial second and final pre-season test taking place

F1 world champion Lando Norris among drivers in action in the morning

The key questions heading into F1 2026’s final pre-season test

Preparations for the new F1 campaign are ramping up as official pre-season testing continues in Bahrain.

After a five-day private shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January, all 11 teams are back in action as the Bahrain International Circuit hosts two, three-day official pre-season tests before the 2026 F1 campaign gets underway.

The second and final three-day test is on 18-20 February.

Testing takes place between 7am and 4pm with a one-hour lunch break each day.