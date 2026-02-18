Isack Hadjar moves up to third in his Red Bull on a 1m36.188s. That's 1.715s slower than current pacesetter Kimi Antonelli.
F1 Bahrain Testing LIVE: Charles Leclerc ups pace for Ferrari as final test begins
Live updates from the first day of the second F1 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain.
KEY MOMENTS:
- Charles Leclerc sets new fastest time of pre-season testing
- Crucial second and final pre-season test taking place
- F1 world champion Lando Norris among drivers in action in the morning
- The key questions heading into F1 2026’s final pre-season test
Preparations for the new F1 campaign are ramping up as official pre-season testing continues in Bahrain.
After a five-day private shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January, all 11 teams are back in action as the Bahrain International Circuit hosts two, three-day official pre-season tests before the 2026 F1 campaign gets underway.
The second and final three-day test is on 18-20 February.
Testing takes place between 7am and 4pm with a one-hour lunch break each day.
Charles Leclerc goes top with a 1m33.739s in his Ferrari. That is the new fastest time of pre-season testing, and the first sub 1m34 lap, as Leclerc pulls 0.734s clear of Kimi Antonelli.
Briefly it looked as though Arvid Lindblad had a potential issue in his Racing Bulls as he was seen crawling along the straight on the run to Turn 4, before he suddenly got back up to speed.
So no problem after all, it seems.
Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli has now bettered the benchmark time (1m34.669s) he set in the opening Bahrain test. The 19-year-old Italian produces a 1m34.473s in his W17.
Lando Norris goes fastest by 1.6s with a 1m34.766s, which is just a tenth shy of the quickest time we have seen so far in pre-season testing.
Charles Leclerc posts a 1m36.735s to close to within three tenths of Pierre Gasly, who just suffered a big lock up down at Turn 1.
Pierre Gasly has just improved his current benchmark by just under a tenth to a 1m36.376s.
Pierre Gasly goes fastest for Alpine with a 1m36.470s. That puts the Frenchman 1.5s clear of McLaren's Lando Norris.
There's a big aerodynamic rake on Isack Hadjar's Red Bull.
The only driver yet to head out on track so far in the morning session is Sergio Perez, who is sat in the back of the Cadillac garage as his team work on his car.
Big lock up from Arvid Lindblad at the end of the main straight, resulting in the Racing Bulls driver going straight on at Turn 1.
For reference, the fastest time set during the opening Bahrain test was a 1m34.669s from Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. So we are a few seconds adrift of that benchmark early on here.
McLaren's Lando Norris takes over with the fastest time, producing a 1m37.976s. That puts the world champion 0.380s clear of Charles Leclerc.
We have the first lap times on the board! Ferrari's Charles Leclerc sits top with a 1m38.356s, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris in the McLaren.
Haas's Esteban Ocon grabs the honour of being the first driver out on track. He's quickly joined by Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and McLaren's world champion Lando Norris.
Green light at the end of the pitlane and the track is live for the opening day of the second Bahrain test.
Away from the track, two crucial meetings will be held, the outcome of which could potentially have huge ramifications on the upcoming 2026 season.
F1's five engine manufacturers and governing body the FIA are meeting with the sport's commercial rights holder Formula One Management (FOM) to discuss the ongoing engine row over compression rates that has dominated pre-season.
Wednesday's other key meeting will be the F1 Commission, where safety concerns over race start procedures will be discussed. There is a chance that rule changes in both topics could be implemented before the opener in Melbourne on 8 March.
The official annual F1 pre-season photo is in...
New Rules, New Names, New Possibilities— Formula 1 (@F1) February 18, 2026
Same drive for Victory#F1pic.twitter.com/WY0sqLjrK9
21 of the 22 drivers are in action on the opening day on Wednesday. Only Max Verstappen is not taking part today, with Isack Hadjar completing a full day behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB22.
McLaren: Lando Norris (AM), Oscar Piastri (PM)
Mercedes: Kimi Antonelli (AM), George Russell (PM)
Red Bull: Isack Hadjar
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc (AM), Lewis Hamilton (PM)
Williams: Alex Albon (AM), Carlos Sainz (PM)
Racing Bulls: Arvid Lindblad (AM), Liam Lawson (PM)
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)
Haas: Esteban Ocon (AM), Ollie Bearman (PM)
Audi: Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Gabriel Bortoleto (PM)
Alpine: Pierre Gasly (AM), Franco Colapinto (PM)
Cadillac: Sergio Perez (AM), Valtteri Bottas (PM)
Good morning!
The second pre-season test in Bahrain is upon us. This is set to be a crucial final three days of running before the 2026 season gets underway for real with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March in Melbourne.
A clearer picture of the pecking order should emerge over the next three days, with the action starting at 7am today.
We will be keeping you up to date with everything that happens on-track at the Bahrain International Circuit right here.