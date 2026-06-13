F1 Barcelona GP LIVE: Russell fastest in FP3 after Bottas suffers brake trouble

KEY MOMENTS

Norris fastest on Friday from Russell and Piastri

Antonelli looks to make it six wins in a row

McLaren breached Friday curfew for precautionary reasons

The seventh round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

There is perhaps no track on the F1 calendar better known to the drivers than the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the pre-pre-season behind-closed-doors test having taken place at the Spanish venue earlier this year, and endless tests having taken place on the circuit across the years.

With long straights and several major braking zones, overtaking is certainly possible on the 4.65km layout, but the action can be somewhat muted, with few viewing the venue as a favourite.

After the build-up to the weekend was dominated by Alpine's appeal against penalties handed to Pierre Gasly in Monaco, the Frenchman was returned to the podium positions on Friday morning. Red Bull and McLaren have now registered an intent to appeal that decision, meaning the topic continues to rumble on.

As for the on-track action, Kimi Antonelli is looking to further extend his championship lead with a sixth victory in succession. He has already equalled Lewis Hamilton's career-best winning streak, and could surpass that marker on Sunday. Highlighting the achievement, only Max Verstappen (10), Sebastian Vettel (9), Nico Roseberg (7), Michael Schumacher (7), and Alberto Ascari (7) have won more than five in a row.

But it was McLaren and Lando Norris who led the way on Friday, with George Russell second from Oscar Piastri. Antonelli was fifth in FP2, behind Charles Leclerc, but Lewis Hamilton could manage only ninth place after scoring back-to-back podiums in Canada and Monaco.

Aston Martin appears set for perhaps its worst weekend of the season so far, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at the foot of the time sheet, with the latter over four seconds off the pace, and home hero Alonso not much better off.

2026 Monaco Grand Prix Friday schedule

FP3 11:30pm BST - 12:30pm BST

Qualifying: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST