F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Antonelli tops FP2 after heavy crash for Gasly

KEY MOMENTS

Norris, Hadjar and Stroll take grid penalties

Red Bull ditch 'Macarena' wing after Verstappen crash

Verstappen fastest in FP1

The tenth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Belgian Grand Prix.

One of the most famous tracks on the F1 calendar, Spa-Francorchamps has played host to some truly iconic moments.

As ever, teams have brought a number of updates to the track, with McLaren bringing a new rear wing to test on Friday, making use of the long Kemmel Straight for data gathering. This wing, however, is understood not to be McLaren's 'Macarena' wing, which was taken to Austria but not used.

After Max Verstappen's crash at Silverstone, Red Bull has also elected to bring a more conventional wing to Belgium. In the wake of his off, the Dutchman branded the wing "super-dangerous", with Red Bull committing to a full investigation into the underlying problem.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has warned that the Silver Arrows must fix their reliability woes, with Ferrari now breathing down the neck of points-leader Kimi Antonelli after taking two wins from the last three weekends.

Finally, with the new Mercedes power unit, Lando Norris will take a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday, after also taking power electronics, his fourth set of the season. This exceeded the maximum of three permitted to complete the campaign.

2026 Belgian Grand Prix Friday schedule

FP1 12:30pm BST - 1:30pm BST

FP2: 4:00pm BST - 5:00pm BST