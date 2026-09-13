F1 Madrid LIVE: Spanish GP race updates as Hamilton retires

KEY MOMENTS

Norris storms to Madrid pole

Safety car interruptions expected

Sainz takes grid penalty for blocking

The 14th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Madring becomes F1's newest grand prix venue as it replaces Barcelona as the home of the Spanish Grand Prix. The street track layout features 22 turns packed into a 5.414km distance, with the banked Turn 12 the focal point.

In the lead-up to the weekend, drivers have commented on an expectation of red flags, with many in the lower reaches keen to take advantage of any opportunities that may present themselves.

However, Friday saw only one stoppage, as Arvid Lindblad lost control of his Racing Bulls car at Turn 13 in the second practice session.

Holding a 66-point advantage over George Russell, Kimi Antonelli has a chance to further extend the margin from second on the grid, while the Briton goes from seventh. Lando Norris starts from pole position for McLaren on a track where track position will be crucial.

2026 Spanish Grand Prix Sunday schedule

Grand Prix: 2:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST