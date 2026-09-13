Ferrari probably made the best of a bad situation, but a first DNF of the year for Hamilton is likely to sting.
F1 Madrid LIVE: Spanish GP race updates as Hamilton retires
Live coverage of Sunday at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Norris storms to Madrid pole
- Safety car interruptions expected
- Sainz takes grid penalty for blocking
The 14th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Madring becomes F1's newest grand prix venue as it replaces Barcelona as the home of the Spanish Grand Prix. The street track layout features 22 turns packed into a 5.414km distance, with the banked Turn 12 the focal point.
In the lead-up to the weekend, drivers have commented on an expectation of red flags, with many in the lower reaches keen to take advantage of any opportunities that may present themselves.
However, Friday saw only one stoppage, as Arvid Lindblad lost control of his Racing Bulls car at Turn 13 in the second practice session.
Holding a 66-point advantage over George Russell, Kimi Antonelli has a chance to further extend the margin from second on the grid, while the Briton goes from seventh. Lando Norris starts from pole position for McLaren on a track where track position will be crucial.
2026 Spanish Grand Prix Sunday schedule
Grand Prix: 2:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST
Luck was against Norris today, but McLaren also fumbled the ball more than once, so there will undoubtedly be plenty of internal discussions during the week.
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Spanish Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli extended his Formula 1 drivers' championship lead to 81 points with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Antonelli tightened his grip on the F1 world title with an eighth victory of the season at the Madring.
"I've just finished a race so I can drink what I like, thank you," says Norris after he's told off for cracking open a can of Coca-Cola in the cooldown room.
Kimi Antonelli beats Max Verstappen to win on turgid Madrid F1 debut
Andrea Kimi Antonelli fended off Max Verstappen to further strengthen his grip on the 2026 Formula 1 title race in a turgid first race at Madrid.
The championship leader claimed his eighth victory in 14 races this season to extend his points advantage over Mercedes team-mate George Russell to a huge 81 points with nine scheduled races remaining.
2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix race results
Kimi Antonelli extended his Formula 1 championship lead with victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.
Antonelli gained the net lead when the virtual safety car was deployed just moments after leader Lando Norris had passed the pit entry in the early stages. While the majority of the field stopped for fresh rubber, Norris was forced to complete a lap at the reduced speed, and pitted moments after the track returned to green flag action.
A five second penalty for Gasly for speeding in the pit lane drops him a place to 13th.
No further action against Verstappen. Much like the on-track drama, it never really arrived.
But drama after the flag, as Verstappen is reported to the stewards for gaining a lasting advantage by leaving the track.
The top 10 finishers at the Spanish Grand prix were:
- Antonelli
- Verstappen
- Norris
- Leclerc
- Russell
- Lawson
- Colapinto
- Piastri
- Lindblad
- Hulkenberg
There is just no stopping Antonelli right now.
Antonelli wins the Spanish Grand Prix! His championship lead grows to 81 points, and the title is surely heading to Italy this year.
On lap 56 or 57, Verstappen cuts across the Turn 5 chicane. Norris complains to the stewards, but the positions remain unchanged for now.
Norris is 0.6s behind Verstappen, but he has little to no hope of finding a way past. Antonelli again strikes a wall, but it doesn't appear to have done any damage.
Mercedes attempts to inject some life into this race, but it's not doing anything.
Antonelli doesn't seem to have any answer for Verstappen and Norris' pace right now. He sets a personal best time, but will that be enough?
But with nine laps to go, here we go. Leclerc has limited pace, which has allowed Antonelli, Verstappen and Norris to close onto his gearbox.
But Leclerc pulls out of the mix and pits in a bid to cover off Russell and consolidate fourth place.
When you're focusing on a battle for eighth place, that about covers the quality of the race.
Ending a dreadful day, Williams has retired Sainz from the race.
Lawson pits, and comes out ahead of the battle. Piastri has been hampered by stopping when he did.
Antonelli is steeping up his pace right now, building a gap to Verstappen in case Norris can get through on the Red Bull drivers. We're into the last 12 laps.
Piastri finally pits. McLaren makes a front wing angle change and fit medium tyres. He's out in 11th place, behind Bortoleto, Colapinto and Lindblad, so is out of the points.
McLaren has made more than a few dud calls today.
17 laps remain in a race that can be classed as anything other than a classic. The good news is that Norris is closing onto the rear of Verstappen's Red Bull. 1.4s separate the pair over what will become second place once Leclerc pits.
Russell sounds just about as frustrated as Norris does, claiming that he could have held Norris off without needing to stop again.
"We can discuss the strategy later" comes the clear response from the pit wall.
A pass! Lawson makes an error on his very old hard tyres into Turn 5, and Russell is able to pounce to take P5.