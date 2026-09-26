Full results and report to follow...
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Russell beats Verstappen by 0.1s!
Live coverage of the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Russell wins Baku race by 0.1s from Verstappen
- Safety car on lap 35 after multi-car crash
- Safety car on lap 30 for Albon crash
The 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix concludes on Saturday 26 September with the race, as Mercedes' George Russell starts from pole.
The 15th round of the 2026 campaign sees Andrea Kimi Antonelli start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 81 points clear in the standings of Mercedes team-mate George Russell, following back-to-back wins at Monza and Madrid.
But the British driver has had the measure of Antonelli all weekend so far, with Russell dominating for pole as his team-mate crashed in Q1 and could not advance on 16th.
Russell appears to be overwhelming favourite to win the Baku race today, which could reignite his title hopes if Antonelli cannot make big gains from his lowly starting position.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be hoping to challenge Russell in the early stages from second on the grid, as McLaren's Oscar Piastri goes from third.
Isack Hadjar impressed for Red Bull, as he put his car fourth on the grid in his first race since before the summer break, having been absent from the last three rounds due to a hand injury.
Team-mate Max Verstappen looked like Russell's biggest pole threat at the start of qualifying, but an engine issue meant he could do no more than eighth. The Dutchman has taken fresh power unit components for the race, but they come from his pool, meaning he will not drop down the order.
The slipstream has proven to be immensely powerful this weekend, which means overtaking down the massive main straight is likely to be plentiful during the race.
Safety cars are always a high possibility at Baku.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule
Race - 12pm BST
George Russell and Max Verstappen share their verdict on Ferrari's lack of performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Franco Colapinto has reacted to Lando Norris’ harsh judgment of their Baku F1 clash.
Lewis Hamilton offers a blunt response to the noise surrounding Ferrari, Fred Vasseur and Christian Horner.
Lando Norris has ripped into Franco Colapinto after Baku F1 clash
Lando Norris wants ban for 'driver that shouldn't be in F1' Franco Colapinto
Updated championship results after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
George Russell pips Max Verstappen to victory in a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Franco Colapinto has been given a 10s time penalty for that earlier collision. But he didn't finish the race, so that may well be converted to a grid drop for the Bahrain GP next week.
Russell says he had no boost coming out of Turn 15, so Verstappen may get away with that. But the stewards will likely still take a look just to be sure.
Hadjar is third from Leclerc, Antonelli, Hamilton, Lindblad, Ocon, Bearman and Sainz.
George Russell wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix by 0.1s from Max Verstappen!
But Verstappen didn't look like he slowed enough for the double yellows where Bottas crashed. Could he face a penalty?
Verstappen didn;t slow down for the double yellows.
Bottas has crashed at Turn 15.
Russell begins the final lap almost a second clear of Verstappen. This race looks done.
Verstappen is out of overtake mode range this time around. That's game over.
Two laps to go. Verstappen is no closer to overtaking Russell.
But he has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the FIA after its earlier note.
Three laps to go here. Russell holds the lead into Turn 1 but Verstappen has just set the fastest lap.
The top two have run away from the rest. Hadjar is over seven seconds behind in third.
Onto lap 48. Russell didn't come under threat there. Verstappen was a little further back.
Russell fastest again in sector one.
Verstappen last time around hit the wall at Turn 16.
Four laps to go and Russell holds the lead on Verstappen into Turn 1.
Same story as the last few laps. He needs something more to get this done.
And once again, Russell gets that gap to Verstappen to 0.9s through the middle sector.
Start of lap 46 and no change. Verstappen closes on the brakes to Turn 1, but he's just not close enough in the middle sector to make that count in the final sector.