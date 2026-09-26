F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Russell beats Verstappen by 0.1s!

KEY MOMENTS

Russell wins Baku race by 0.1s from Verstappen

Safety car on lap 35 after multi-car crash

Safety car on lap 30 for Albon crash

The 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix concludes on Saturday 26 September with the race, as Mercedes' George Russell starts from pole.

The 15th round of the 2026 campaign sees Andrea Kimi Antonelli start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 81 points clear in the standings of Mercedes team-mate George Russell, following back-to-back wins at Monza and Madrid.

But the British driver has had the measure of Antonelli all weekend so far, with Russell dominating for pole as his team-mate crashed in Q1 and could not advance on 16th.

Russell appears to be overwhelming favourite to win the Baku race today, which could reignite his title hopes if Antonelli cannot make big gains from his lowly starting position.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be hoping to challenge Russell in the early stages from second on the grid, as McLaren's Oscar Piastri goes from third.

Isack Hadjar impressed for Red Bull, as he put his car fourth on the grid in his first race since before the summer break, having been absent from the last three rounds due to a hand injury.

Team-mate Max Verstappen looked like Russell's biggest pole threat at the start of qualifying, but an engine issue meant he could do no more than eighth. The Dutchman has taken fresh power unit components for the race, but they come from his pool, meaning he will not drop down the order.

The slipstream has proven to be immensely powerful this weekend, which means overtaking down the massive main straight is likely to be plentiful during the race.

Safety cars are always a high possibility at Baku.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule

Race - 12pm BST