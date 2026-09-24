F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice as it happened

KEY MOMENTS

Russell fastest in FP2

New engine for Antonelli

Russell fastest in FP1

The 15th round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship takes place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the Baku street circuit.

This weekend’s race at Baku marks the beginning of a frantic run to the end of the campaign, with three triple-headers scheduled between now and 6 December.

The Azerbaijan race, which first featured on the calendar in 2016, has become a popular fixture during a season for its generally chaotic races.

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli holds a commanding lead in the championship, following back-to-back victories at Monza and Madrid.

He is now 81 points clear of the field, with team-mate George Russell his nearest rival in runner-up spot currently.

Mercedes has won three times at Baku, though not since 2019 with Valtteri Bottas. But the power-demanding track is likely to favour the Mercedes engine.

Red Bull has been dominant at Baku, winning four of the last five races in Azerbaijan, but comes to the grand prix this season still chasing a first victory in 2026.

The Red Bull Ford power unit performed well at Monza and Spa, both tracks where a strong engine is important.

Red Bull returns to full strength this weekend, after Isack Hadjar was cleared to race following a hand injury that ruled him out of the Dutch, Italian and Spanish Grands Prix.

Ferrari comes to Baku looking to end its recent podium drought, with the Scuderia not appearing on a rostrum since the Belgian Grand Prix.

Carrying a recently updated power unit, there is a feeling that Ferrari could be a contender at Baku, though much will depend on improving its recent struggles with race management.

McLaren will also be hoping to benefit from its Mercedes power unit to build on its win from 2024 with Oscar Piastri.

This year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being staged from Thursday to Saturday, instead of the traditional Friday-Sunday format.

This is due to the country’s Remembrance Day on Sunday.

Azerbaijan GP Thursday schedule

FP1 - 9:30am BST - 10:30am BST

FP2 - 1pm BST - 2pm BST