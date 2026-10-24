F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Updates from FP3 and qualifying at COTA

KEY MOMENTS

FP3 begins at 6:30pm BST

Ferrari was fastest on Friday

Kimi Antonelli could win the title this weekend

The 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix continues on Saturday with final practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday's race.

F1's second visit to the United States in 2026 sees it return to the Circuit of the Americas, which first joined the calendar in 2012 to end the country's wait for a grand prix that stretched back five years.

Since then, the US Grand Prix at COTA has become one of the most popular events on the calendar.

Ferrari will be hoping to continue its strong pace from Friday's two practice sessions as it seeks a third win at COTA to add to its triumphs in 2018 and 2024.

Charles Leclerc, who won at COTA in 2024, led both sessions on Friday in the updated SF-26, though he urged caution into reading too much into this form.

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli can win the championship for the first time this weekend, and was second at the end of FP2.

Red Bull will be looking to keep up its recent winning momentum from the last two races this weekend, with Max Verstappen third at the end of Friday's running.

2026 F1 US GP schedule

FP3 - 6:30pm-7:30pm BST

Qualifying - 10pm-11pm BST