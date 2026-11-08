F1 Brazil Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen come from last

KEY MOMENTS

Sao Paulo GP starts at 5pm GMT

Norris starts on pole

Verstappen and Hamilton at the back of the grid

Mercedes can win the constructors' title

The 2026 Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix concludes on Sunday 8 November with the 71-lap race from the Interlagos circuit.

F1's annual visit to Brazil has not been without drama, with numerous grid penalties preceding a chaotic qualifying run in extremely wet conditions.

McLaren's Lando Norris managed the conditions the best to claim pole ahead of new world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who was third-fastest in Q3 but has been promoted due to team-mate George Russell's grid penalty.

Last year's world champion and the new title winner will face off on the run to Turn 1 as more wet weather is expected for the race.

Liam Lawson will be hoping to capitalise on his third-place starting position as his future with Racing Bulls remains uncertain. He heads the Audi of Nico Hulkenberg.

Isack Hadjar is fifth for Red Bull, as team-mate Max Verstappen comes from the back of the grid due to engine penalties. The Dutchman will line up 21st on the grid, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton ahead of him.

Both Ferrari drivers have taken grid penalties, with Charles Leclerc 14th as a result.

Russell's penalty drops him to seventh on the grid behind Haas driver Ollie Bearman, while Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri complete the top 10.

Mercedes can win the constructors' championship today if it outscores Ferrari by three points.