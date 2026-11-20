George Russell topped the timesheets with a 1m34.041, Kimi Antonelli was in second place and 0.911 seconds slower than his teammate, and Lando Norris was in third place
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix LIVE: Updates from FP3 and qualifying
Live coverage of FP3 and qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- FP3 begins at 12:30am GMT
- Friday's running was impacted by wet weather
- George Russell was fastest in FP2
The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix continues on Friday night local time with final practice and qualifying ahead of Saturday's race on the Strip.
Poor weather on Thursday evening meant very little running was held on the Las Vegas street circuit, with FP1 effectively a washout as no timed laps were set.
Mercedes' George Russell led the way in a damp FP2, though what the actual pecking order looks like remains a mystery.
Pierre Gasly was second for Alpine in FP2, while Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari.
Reigning world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli was eighth in the second of the Mercedes cars.
Though both championships have now been sewn up, there is still plenty to play for as F1 cars hit the streets of Vegas.
Second place in the drivers' championship is where all of the attention is now, as Max Verstappen looks to end a difficult season in runner-up spot for Red Bull.
McLaren will also be hoping its raft of updates with a view to 2027 can help deliver it with some strong results to end a disappointing title defence campaign.
Las Vegas GP Friday schedule
FP3 - 12:30am (Saturday) - 1:30am (Saturday) GMT
Qualifying - 4am (Saturday) - 5am (Saturday) GMT
With Free Practice completed, we will be back for our Live Coverage of Qualifying. The session itself will get underway at 4am GMT (8pm Local Time), but we will begin our build-up at 3am GMT (7pm Local Time)
Here are the full results from the final Free Practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix:
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full final practice results
The Chequered Flag is out, and Free Practice 3 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix has come to an end ahead of Qualifying in a couple of hours
Max Verstappen will visit the stewards once again at the end of this session, as he is under investigation for a second incident, this time involving George Russell
An incident involving Max Verstappen and George Russell has been noted
Arvid Lindblad has joined his Racing Bulls teammate in the top five, as he has gone fifth with a 1m35.450
Pierre Gasly is in the top five, as the Alpine driver finds himself in fifth place with a 1m35.464
Liam Lawson is in the top three, as the Racing Bulls driver has moved into third place with a 1m35.402
After 50 minutes of track action, here is how the top 10 look:
- George Russell
- Lando Norris
- Kimi Antonelli
- Charles Leclerc
- Max Verstappen
- Arvid Lindblad
- Liam Lawson
- Isack Hadjar
- Lewis Hamilton
- Franco Colapinto
Isack Hadjar currently sits in eighth place, but did 21 laps on his soft tyres during the 45 minutes of track action in Free Practice 3
The incident between Alex Albon and Isack Hadjar will be investigated after the session...
The majority of the field is back in the pits, but Lando Norris is still pushing on and has moved into second place, and is 0.313 seconds slower than George Russell
Lewis Hamilton is in the top ten, as the Ferrari driver is now in eighth place, but is 1.506 seconds slower than George Russell
Liam Lawson set the fastest final sector, as he moved into sixth place on the timesheets, behind his teammate Arvid Lindblad, who is in fifth
George Russell has once again set the fastest lap of the session, as he now has a 1m34.805 to his name, and holds a 0.602 second advantage
After 40 minutes of track action, here is how the top 10 look:
- George Russell
- Kimi Antonelli
- Charles Leclerc
- Max Verstappen
- Arvid Lindblad
- Isack Hadjar
- Carlos Sainz
- Lando Norris
- Liam Lawson
- Franco Colapinto
An incident involving Alex Albon and Isack Hadjar has been noted by the stewards
Kimi Antonelli is now in the top five, as he has moved into fourth place, with Arvid Lindblad now in fifth place
Despite being on a flying lap, Lewis Hamilton has only moved up to 12th place
Lewis Hamilton currently lingers down in 14th place on the timesheets, but is on a flying lap
Charles Leclerc is now in second place, after setting a 1m35.470 and is 0.346 seconds slower than George Russell
George Russell has taken the top spot away from Max Verstappen, as he set a 1m35.124 for Mercedes, and holds a 0.551 second advantage over the field
The majority of drivers appear to be on their long race runs after the first stints, but Carlos Sainz is the obvious outlier after his early lap that put him into third
Liam Lawson is now inside the top 10 as he sits in sixth place, and is 1.486 seconds slower than Max Verstappen