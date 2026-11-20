KEY MOMENTS

FP3 begins at 12:30am GMT

Friday's running was impacted by wet weather

George Russell was fastest in FP2

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix continues on Friday night local time with final practice and qualifying ahead of Saturday's race on the Strip.

Poor weather on Thursday evening meant very little running was held on the Las Vegas street circuit, with FP1 effectively a washout as no timed laps were set.

Mercedes' George Russell led the way in a damp FP2, though what the actual pecking order looks like remains a mystery.

Pierre Gasly was second for Alpine in FP2, while Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari.

Reigning world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli was eighth in the second of the Mercedes cars.

Though both championships have now been sewn up, there is still plenty to play for as F1 cars hit the streets of Vegas.

Second place in the drivers' championship is where all of the attention is now, as Max Verstappen looks to end a difficult season in runner-up spot for Red Bull.

McLaren will also be hoping its raft of updates with a view to 2027 can help deliver it with some strong results to end a disappointing title defence campaign.

Las Vegas GP Friday schedule

FP3 - 12:30am (Saturday) - 1:30am (Saturday) GMT

Qualifying - 4am (Saturday) - 5am (Saturday) GMT