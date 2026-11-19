Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. FP1 is due to start at 16:30 local time, with FP2 coming up later on at 20:00.

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FP1 to start at 16:30 local time/00:30 GMT

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the 21st stop for the 2026 F1 season, the third-to-last round of the year with Qatar and Abu Dhabi still set to follow this third trip to the US.

Both world championships have already been decided, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli having secured the drivers' title in Mexico and his Mercedes team have taken the constructors' title last time out in Brazil. Antonelli is set to take grid penalties ths weekend for a new internal combustion engine.

Antonelli comes to Vegas having gained the praise of Max Verstappen this week, the four-time champion admitting it's impressive for Antonelli to have become F1 champion at only 20 years of age. Verstappen, though, also said that he does not need a young driver like Antonelli to be successful in order to find his own motivation to continue racing. The Dutchman has also taken a negative stance towards F1's new partnership with the fitness brand Whoop, saying he does not wish for his physical data to be tracked while driving.

Verstappen is one of several drivers to be in the battle for second in the championship behind Antonelli. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell are all also in contention, as well as Lando Norris, although Verstappen is currently 17 points ahead of third-placed Russell and some 33 points ahead of sixth-placed Norris.

Hamilton himself will have other things on his mind than F1 this weekend, the seven-time champion saying on Thursday that he'll be playing Grand Theft Auto 6 during the weekend in Las Vegas, the game having launched today (19 November).