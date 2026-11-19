Albon has a run-on at the end of the back straight on his lap, but nothing major, just some rear locking in braking.
Sainz has pit at the end of his out-lap.
Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. FP1 is due to start at 16:30 local time, with FP2 coming up later on at 20:00.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the 21st stop for the 2026 F1 season, the third-to-last round of the year with Qatar and Abu Dhabi still set to follow this third trip to the US.
Both world championships have already been decided, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli having secured the drivers' title in Mexico and his Mercedes team have taken the constructors' title last time out in Brazil. Antonelli is set to take grid penalties ths weekend for a new internal combustion engine.
Antonelli comes to Vegas having gained the praise of Max Verstappen this week, the four-time champion admitting it's impressive for Antonelli to have become F1 champion at only 20 years of age. Verstappen, though, also said that he does not need a young driver like Antonelli to be successful in order to find his own motivation to continue racing. The Dutchman has also taken a negative stance towards F1's new partnership with the fitness brand Whoop, saying he does not wish for his physical data to be tracked while driving.
Verstappen is one of several drivers to be in the battle for second in the championship behind Antonelli. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell are all also in contention, as well as Lando Norris, although Verstappen is currently 17 points ahead of third-placed Russell and some 33 points ahead of sixth-placed Norris.
Hamilton himself will have other things on his mind than F1 this weekend, the seven-time champion saying on Thursday that he'll be playing Grand Theft Auto 6 during the weekend in Las Vegas, the game having launched today (19 November).
Albon has a run-on at the end of the back straight on his lap, but nothing major, just some rear locking in braking.
Sainz has pit at the end of his out-lap.
Antonelli also in the pits. He says he's "aquaplaning everywhere" over the radio.
Sainz now also on track as Albon pits.
Antonelli and Allbon now on track. Antonelli bedding in that new ICE, of course.
Beganovic, who's in for Hamilton for this session, now out on track, as is Crawford in the Aston Martin.
Bottas also pits at the end of his out-lap. Almost halfway through the session now and still no lap times.
Bottas now out meaning both Cadillacs and both Haas have been on track, although still no lap times yet.
Camara also went out out behind Hirakawa, but both Haas pit at the end of their out-lap.
Ryo Hirakawa has now headed out for an exploratory lap. Let's see if he completes one.
20 minutes in now almost and the rain is still hammering down... and the cars are still sat in the pits.
The rain is still fairly well hammering down, too, so it's not looking great for this session in terms of getting cars on track.
Perez pits from his out-lap. Does look pretty wet. You can drive in it but hardly push. If it was qualifying they'd be out, it's not red flag levels of wet, but in an FP1 there's little point.
Sergio Perez is the first driver to head out. Full wets on his Cadillac.
Four minutes into FP1 and still no one has ventured out.
Probably worth mentioning at this point that there'll be no Fernando Alonso in this FP1 - he's being replaced by Zak Crawford.
Pit lane is open in Las Vegas and we're underway for first practice. Well, sort of - it's raining, so no one is in much of a hurry to head out.
Valtteri Bottas' F1 future was confirmed this week as Cadillac announced it would keep him for 2027.
The Finn had been at the centre of uncertainty before his continuation with the American brand was confirmed, especially as Cadillac had been running Colton Herta in FP1 sessions recently.
But Bottas has taken the opportunity this weekend to hit back at some of the noise that surrounded him.
Full story here.
Kimi Antonelli will take a new internal combustion engine this weekend, meaning he's already set for a five-place grid penalty before the weekend has begun.
Full story here.
Rafa Camara is taking part in his second race weekend with Haas this weekend but is as yet unsure how his season will finish: in F1 with Haas or in F2, where he could be champion.
Full story here.
F1 has announced today a change to its stewards' panel from 2027 onwards, with permanent stewards due to be brought in from next season.
Full story here.
Welcome to live coverage of today's F1 practices from Las Vegas, where FP1 is due to start in around 45 minutes at 16:30 local time.