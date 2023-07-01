Full results from the Red Bull Ring can be found here...
2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the action from the Saturday sprint day at the Red Bull Ring here with the Crash.net live blog.
Full results from the Red Bull Ring can be found here...
It's pole for Verstappen ahead of Perez.
Norris is third ahead of Hulkenberg, Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Ocon and Magnussen.
Hulkenberg goes fourth - mega lap!
A lot of improvements. Verstappen is going quicker again.
He only manages fifth overall, behind his teammate.
He's on the mediums but manages fourth.
Strong lap from Norris - to beat Perez.
It's a 1m04.613s for Verstappen - 0.4s ahead of Perez.
Verstappen begins his first lap on new softs.
11) Albon
12) Gasly
13) Tsunoda
14) de Vries
15) Russell
Leclerc is safe into foruth as Verstappen extends his advantage.
He pips Verstappen to top spot.
Verstappen, Sainz, Alonso, Norris, Stroll, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Perez and Leclerc.
A 0.4s advantage over Norris for the Red Bull driver.
11 of the 15 cars are out on track.
Leclerc only made it through to SQ2 by just 0.001s.
"I've got hydraulic failure."
16) Zhou
17) Piastri
18) Hamilton
19) Bottas
20) Sargeant
It's changing very quickly out there. Hamilton is currently down to 18th and not improving.
Leclerc, Gasly, Bottas, Zhou and Sainz.
He's been noted for impeding Piastri.
Hamilton is now ahead of Alonso at the top of the timesheets.
The times are tumbling here at the Red Bull Ring.
The times to continue tumble out there.
Perez and Verstappen get to work with first and second. Perez has a 0.2s advantage.
Gasly, Bottas, Zhou, Sargeant and Sainz in the bottom five currently.