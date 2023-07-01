Crash Home
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg,

2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint - LIVE UPDATES!

Follow all of the action from the Saturday sprint day at the Red Bull Ring here with the Crash.net live blog.

12:00
Results

Full results from the Red Bull Ring can be found here...

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
11:45
Top 10

It's pole for Verstappen ahead of Perez.

Norris is third ahead of Hulkenberg, Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Ocon and Magnussen.

11:44
Chequered flag

Hulkenberg goes fourth - mega lap!

11:43
A busy end to SQ3

A lot of improvements. Verstappen is going quicker again.

11:42
Leclerc only fifth

He only manages fifth overall, behind his teammate.

11:39
Sainz into fourth

He's on the mediums but manages fourth.

11:38
Norris into second

Strong lap from Norris - to beat Perez.

11:38
Big lap from Verstappen

It's a 1m04.613s for Verstappen - 0.4s ahead of Perez.

11:38
SQ3 is underway

Verstappen begins his first lap on new softs.

11:30
Out in Q2

11) Albon

12) Gasly

13) Tsunoda

14) de Vries

15) Russell

11:29
Chequered flag

Leclerc is safe into foruth as Verstappen extends his advantage.

11:27
Ocon takes to the top

He pips Verstappen to top spot.

11:25
Current order

Verstappen, Sainz, Alonso, Norris, Stroll, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Perez and Leclerc.

11:22
Verstappen sets the pace

A 0.4s advantage over Norris for the Red Bull driver.

11:20
SQ2 is 10 minutes

11 of the 15 cars are out on track.

11:19
SQ2 is now underway!

Leclerc only made it through to SQ2 by just 0.001s.

11:17
Russell reports

"I've got hydraulic failure."

11:13
Hamilton is out!

16) Zhou

17) Piastri

18) Hamilton

19) Bottas

20) Sargeant 

11:12
Chequered flag

It's changing very quickly out there. Hamilton is currently down to 18th and not improving.

11:11
In the drop-zone

Leclerc, Gasly, Bottas, Zhou and Sainz.

11:10
Leclerc under investigation

He's been noted for impeding Piastri.

11:10
Hamilton goes quickest

Hamilton is now ahead of Alonso at the top of the timesheets.

The times are tumbling here at the Red Bull Ring.

11:09
Hamilton up to third

The times to continue tumble out there.

11:08
Red Bull 1-2

Perez and Verstappen get to work with first and second. Perez has a 0.2s advantage. 

11:07
Five minutes to go

Gasly, Bottas, Zhou, Sargeant and Sainz in the bottom five currently. 

