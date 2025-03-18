F1 sprint race: What are the rules? What is the 2025 format?

When are the six F1 sprint races?

Chinese Grand Prix - March 21-23

Miami Grand Prix - May 2-4

Belgian Grand Prix - July 25-27

United States Grand Prix - October 17-19

Sao Paulo Grand Prix - November 7-9

Qatar Grand Prix - November 28 - December 1

What is the sprint race format?

F1’s sprint race format has remained the same for 2025.

The format was slightly different in 2023, with conventional qualifying taking place on Friday afternoon, while the sprint element of the weekend was the main event on a Saturday.

However, this was changed for 2024.

Sprint qualifying was moved to Friday afternoon after practice, while the sprint race itself takes place first thing on Saturday.

Conventional qualifying has retained its usual spot on Saturday afternoon - the final session before the main grand prix on Sunday.

What is an F1 sprint race?

It’s a shortened race, on Saturday morning. A sprint race is a 100km dash to the finish without pit stops.

How many points are at stake?

P1 - eight points

P2 - seven points

P3 - six points

P4 - five points

P5 - four points

P6 - three points

P7 - two points

P8 - one point

What is the schedule of an F1 sprint race weekend?

Friday: Practice 1, Sprint Qualifying

Saturday: Sprint Race, Qualifying

Sunday: F1 Grand Prix

What is ‘Sprint Qualifying?’

The format is the same as 2024, having changed last year.

A one-hour practice session will take place on Friday followed by sprint qualifying.

This qualifying will follow the same format for normal qualifying, but with descending time (12 mins for Q1, 10 mins for Q2 and 8 mins for Q3).

For sprint qualifying, teams will be required to use new medium tyres in Q1 and Q2, before switching to softs for Q3.

The intention of the changes is to add more jeopardy in Q3 and potentially result in pole position being decided by a single-lap shootout.

The results of sprint qualifying or race will have no bearing on the grid for the grand prix.

How will penalties work?