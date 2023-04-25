Mekies is “poised” to take a role working alongside team principal Franz Tost as part of a wider personnel reshuffle at the Faenza-based outfit, according to a report by RacingNews365, as well as Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport.

Mekies’ departure would follow the shock resignation of senior design engineer David Sanchez last month after a winter of upheaval at Ferrari which saw Mattia Binotto replaced as team principal by Fred Vasseur.

It is not the first time that Mekies has been linked with a move away from Ferrari.

Earlier this year, reports in Italy claimed that Alpine were attempting to prize the Frenchman away from Ferrari amid rumours he was unhappy with the leadership style of CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Vasseur responded to the speculation at the time by emphasising that Mekies remained committed to Ferrari, describing him as “one of the pillars of the future of the company”.

Prior to joining Ferrari in 2018 after a stint as the FIA’s head of safety and deputy F1 race director, Mekies previously worked at the Faenza team under their former Minardi and Toro Rosso guises.

It is unclear whether Mekies would join AlphaTauri this year, or in 2024.

Ferrari have endured a torrid start to the 2023 season and sit fourth in the constructors' championship, almost 100 points adrift of early pace-setters Red Bull.

RacingNews365 also reported that Red Bull rejected a $800m bid to buy AlphaTauri amid recent speculation surrounding the team’s future.

Both Tost and Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko have previously stressed that AlphaTauri will not be sold.