How the F1 sprint race unfolded at the Austrian Grand Prix

How the F1 sprint race unfolded at the Austrian Grand Prix

Last Updated: 15 Minutes Ago

Follow all of the action from the Saturday sprint day at the Red Bull Ring here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
16:32
That's a wrap

We'll be back tomorrow afternoon for the Austrian Grand Prix.

A thrilling sprint race, mainly down to the tricky conditions.

As we sign off, our thoughts are with Dilano van ’t Hoff, who sadly lost his life earlier today in a junior race at Spa.

16:10
Results

Full results from the Red Bull Ring

16:05
Verstappen wins the sprint!

Domination from Verstappen to win the sprint ahead of Perez.

Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Hukenberg, Ocon and Russell.

16:04
16:03
Verstappen starts on the final lap

Hulkenberg overtakes Norris for seventh now. McLaren hadn't stopped their man for slicks.

16:01
Alonso is attacking Stroll

He's in DRS range of his teammate.

16:00
Three laps to go

Verstappen's lead is up to 17.9s now.

15:57
Order on Lap 19

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Ocon, Norris, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Russell.

15:56
More pit stops

Hulkenberg and Hamilton also come in for slick tyres.

15:55
Hulkenberg continues to drop down

He's overtaken by Stroll into Turn 3.

15:54
DRS enabled

Expect some more overtakes then.

15:53
Norris is through

A mistake from Leclerc into the final corner allows Norris to get by.

Russell also comes in for slick tyres.

15:51
Great defending from Ocon

He keeps Leclerc at bay into Turns 3, 4 and then 5.

15:50
Order on Lap 13

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Albon, Ocon, Leclerc and Norris.

15:49
Perez is past Hulkenberg

Perez makes light work of the Haas driver.

Hulkenberg now has Sainz for close company.

15:47
Perez is now attacking Hulk

The battle for second is on with Perez right behind Hulkenberg.

15:46
Mercedes on the move

Russell gets past Magnussen into Turn 4 as Hamilton looks to get past the Haas driver now.

15:44
Order on Lap 9/24

Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Perez, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Albon, Ocon, Leclerc and Norris.

15:42
Norris

Norris looks like he's got a lot of pace in the McLaren as he begins to challenge Leclerc for ninth.

15:40
Lap 6/24

Verstappen's lead over Hulkenberg is up to 2.8s.

Perez is 1.9s back.

15:38
Verstappen

He's 1.8s clear of Hulkenberg at the front of the field.

The Haas driver is running clear of Perez.

15:36
Red Bulls

It was an intense battle between the two Red Bulls on the opening lap.

15:35
Order on Lap 2

Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Perez, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Albon, Ocon, Leclerc and Norris.

15:33
We're underway

Perez leads into Turn 1 ahead of Verstappen.

It looked like Perez pushed him onto the grass.

15:33
Bottas pits

"Unfortunately it's super wet here too, so I'm going to box."

