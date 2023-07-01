We'll be back tomorrow afternoon for the Austrian Grand Prix.A thrilling sprint race, mainly down to the tricky conditions.As we sign off, our thoughts are with Dilano van \u2019t Hoff, who sadly lost his life earlier today in a junior race at Spa.
How the F1 sprint race unfolded at the Austrian Grand Prix
Follow all of the action from the Saturday sprint day at the Red Bull Ring here with the Crash.net live blog.
We'll be back tomorrow afternoon for the Austrian Grand Prix.
A thrilling sprint race, mainly down to the tricky conditions.
As we sign off, our thoughts are with Dilano van ’t Hoff, who sadly lost his life earlier today in a junior race at Spa.
Full results from the Red Bull Ring
Domination from Verstappen to win the sprint ahead of Perez.
Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Hukenberg, Ocon and Russell.
Domination from Verstappen to win the sprint ahead of Perez.
Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Hukenberg, Ocon and Russell.
Hulkenberg overtakes Norris for seventh now. McLaren hadn't stopped their man for slicks.
He's in DRS range of his teammate.
Verstappen's lead is up to 17.9s now.
Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Ocon, Norris, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Russell.
Hulkenberg and Hamilton also come in for slick tyres.
He's overtaken by Stroll into Turn 3.
Expect some more overtakes then.
A mistake from Leclerc into the final corner allows Norris to get by.
Russell also comes in for slick tyres.
He keeps Leclerc at bay into Turns 3, 4 and then 5.
Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Albon, Ocon, Leclerc and Norris.
Perez makes light work of the Haas driver.
Hulkenberg now has Sainz for close company.
The battle for second is on with Perez right behind Hulkenberg.
Russell gets past Magnussen into Turn 4 as Hamilton looks to get past the Haas driver now.
Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Perez, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Albon, Ocon, Leclerc and Norris.
Norris looks like he's got a lot of pace in the McLaren as he begins to challenge Leclerc for ninth.
Verstappen's lead over Hulkenberg is up to 2.8s.
Perez is 1.9s back.
He's 1.8s clear of Hulkenberg at the front of the field.
The Haas driver is running clear of Perez.
It was an intense battle between the two Red Bulls on the opening lap.
Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Perez, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Albon, Ocon, Leclerc and Norris.
Perez leads into Turn 1 ahead of Verstappen.
It looked like Perez pushed him onto the grass.
"Unfortunately it's super wet here too, so I'm going to box."