Full order from final practice is here...
2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso and Bottas.
Hamilton currently fastest but Perez is improving out there.
Fourth for the Haas driver.
Leclerc into sixth as Ferrari get a solid time on the board.
Sainz slots into seventh.
Perez slots into third, right behind his teammate.
Finally a glimpse of Mercedes' true pace - 0.2s clear of Norris at the top of the timesheets.
A 1m18.082s for the McLaren driver on the mediums - 0.2s ahead of Alonso.
A 1m18.350s for Alonso, a tenth clear of Verstappen.
Verstappen, Bottas, Zhou, Norris, Perez, Albon, Piastri, Gasly, Sargeant, Hamilton.
"Is everything OK with the rear?" Verstappen asks his engineer.
Verstappen, Bottas, Zhou, Norris, Perez, Piastri, Gasly, Ocon, Magnussen and Alonso.
Bottas now goes second ahead of Zhou - just 0.011s behind Verstappen.
They're on the softs.
A tidy lap from the Alfa Romeo driver to slot into second behind Verstappen.
A strong lap from the McLaren driver - setting the fastest second sector of anyone.
Russell's first time of FP3 puts him fifth, 0.9s down on Verstappen.
Verstappen, Perez, Gasly, Leclerc, Stroll, Albon, Sainz, Magnussen, Tsunoda and Ricciardo.
Hamilton and Russell have yet to leave the garage after nearly 10 minutes of FP3.
Verstappen and Perez are split by less than a tenth at the top. Both on the mediums.
The Haas driver is on the softs so it's no surprise to see him take top spot.
Another 60 minutes of running starts here...
Just 15 minutes until the start of final practice.
It was a bit of a muddled FP2 yesterday in terms of getting a read of the pecking order. Ferrari set the pace with Leclerc, however, Verstappen was down in 11th.
