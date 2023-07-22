Crash Home
F1
Live
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,

2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 19 Minutes Ago

Reporting By:
12:33
FP3 results

Full order from final practice is here...

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:30
Hamilton on top

Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso and Bottas.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:29
Chequered flag

Hamilton currently fastest but Perez is improving out there.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:25
Hulkenberg

Fourth for the Haas driver.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:24
Final five minutes

Leclerc into sixth as Ferrari get a solid time on the board.

Sainz slots into seventh.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:20
Red Bull 2-3

Perez slots into third, right behind his teammate.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:17
Hamilton on top!

Finally a glimpse of Mercedes' true pace - 0.2s clear of Norris at the top of the timesheets.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:14
Norris takes to the top

A 1m18.082s for the McLaren driver on the mediums - 0.2s ahead of Alonso.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:13
The championship leader

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:07
Alonso goes fastest

A 1m18.350s for Alonso, a tenth clear of Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:00

Verstappen, Bottas, Zhou, Norris, Perez, Albon, Piastri, Gasly, Sargeant, Hamilton.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:58
Verstappen radio

"Is everything OK with the rear?" Verstappen asks his engineer.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:57
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:53
Current top 10

Verstappen, Bottas, Zhou, Norris, Perez, Piastri, Gasly, Ocon, Magnussen and Alonso.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:50
Alfa Romeo 2-3

Bottas now goes second ahead of Zhou - just 0.011s behind Verstappen.

They're on the softs.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:50
Zhou goes P2

A tidy lap from the Alfa Romeo driver to slot into second behind Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:47
Fourth for Piastri

A strong lap from the McLaren driver - setting the fastest second sector of anyone.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:45
Russell

Russell's first time of FP3 puts him fifth, 0.9s down on Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:41
Current order

Verstappen, Perez, Gasly, Leclerc, Stroll, Albon, Sainz, Magnussen, Tsunoda and Ricciardo.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:38
No sign of the Mercs

Hamilton and Russell have yet to leave the garage after nearly 10 minutes of FP3.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:35
Red Bull 1-2

Verstappen and Perez are split by less than a tenth at the top. Both on the mediums.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:34
Magnussen sets the pace

The Haas driver is on the softs so it's no surprise to see him take top spot. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:30
Final practice is underway

Another 60 minutes of running starts here...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:15
FP3

Just 15 minutes until the start of final practice.

It was a bit of a muddled FP2 yesterday in terms of getting a read of the pecking order. Ferrari set the pace with Leclerc, however, Verstappen was down in 11th.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:11
Watch, like and subscribe!

How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture