Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,

How F1 qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix unfolded

Last Updated: 54 Minutes Ago

Reporting By:
16:10
That's a wrap

Keep an eye on the site for all of the post-qualifying reaction and news.

16:07
Results

Full qualifying results...

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
16:01
Top 10

Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Zhou, Leclerc, Bottas, Alonso, Perez and Hulkenberg.

16:01
Hamilton on pole!

He's done it - he's beaten Verstappen to pole!

16:00
Verstappen doesn't improve

Can he be beaten? 

15:58
Time for the final runs

Verstappen, Hamilton or Norris - who will take pole? 

15:54
Current order

After the first runs: Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Perez, Leclerc, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Piastri and Zhou.

15:53
Provisional pole for Verstappen

He goes a tenth clear of Hamilton at the top of the timesheets.

15:52
Norris topples Perez

0.2s clear for Norris as Alonso splits the duo.

15:51
Perez sets the benchmark

A 1m17.142s for the Red Bull driver - that surely will be beaten.

15:49
All 10 cars on track

The battle for pole is on. Perez is first to start his lap.

15:48
Q3 underway!

Softs are the mandated tyres for this session.

15:41
Out in Q2

Sainz is the big exit here...

Sainz, Ocon, Ricciardo, Stroll and Gasly are out of Q2.

15:40
Times tumbling

Hulkenberg into fourth; Zhou seventh.

15:38
Time for the final runs

Ocon, Bottas, Ricciardo, Gasly and Stroll are currently in the bottom five.

15:37
Verstappen into second

He can't topple Norris at the top of the timesheets, 0.2s shy of the McLaren driver.

15:33
15:32
Current top 10

Norris, Piastri, Perez, Alonso, Hamilton, Zhou, Leclerc, Sainz, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

15:31
Verstappen lap deleted

His top time has been deleted for track limits at Turn 5.

15:30
Norris into second

Within a tenth of Verstappen's top time.

15:30
Verstappen takes to the top

0.4s faster than Perez at the top of the timesheets.

15:28
Perez sets the early pace

A 1m17.675s for Perez early on.

Ocon slots into second, 0.4s down.

15:25
Q2 underway

Medium tyres is the mandated choice for this session.

15:20
Ricciardo is through...

A great effort on his return to beat teammate Tsunoda. He's through to Q2.

15:19
Russell is out!

Big shock at Mercedes.

Albon, Tsunoda, Russell, Magnussen and Sargeant are all out in Q1.

