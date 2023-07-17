How to watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Can Red Bull's winning streak be ended by McLaren? This is how to watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix on July 21-23 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2023 Hungarian GP live stream. We’ve also listed the Hungarian Grand Prix start times below.
McLaren shot to prominence at Silverstone, with Lando Norris thrilling his home crowd by earning P2 behind only Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
The impressively upgraded McLaren was the envy of the paddock but how will things change?
Red Bull, seeking to keep their streak of winning every grand prix in 2023 alive, are set to introduce their own upgrade which sounds ominous for the chasing pack.
How to watch Hungarian GP for free online
The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Hungarian Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.
How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 from anywhere
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free
ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
Hungarian Grand Prix start times (UK)
Friday, July 21
Hungarian Grand Prix practice 1 - 12.30pm
Hungarian Grand Prix practice 2 - 4pm
Saturday, July 22
Hungarian Grand Prix practice 3 - 11.30am
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - 3pm
Sunday, July 23
Hungarian Grand Prix - 2pm
How to watch the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix on F1 TV
F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Hungarian Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.
To watch on F1 TV:
2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Hungarian Grand Prix
3. Head to the F1 site
4. Tune in to the Hungarian Grand Prix
How to watch 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix in the UK
Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Hungarian Grand Prix in the UK.
With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Hungarian Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.
To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):
2. Connect to a server location in the UK
3. Head to Sky Go and log in
4. Enjoy the action!
How to watch 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix in the US without cable
F1 fans in the US can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.
To watch the F1 on ESPN:
2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)
4. Kick back and enjoy!
How to watch 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix in Australia
Subscribe to ExpressVPN now to make the most of an extra three months free if you take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service.